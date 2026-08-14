Feds charge woman for allegedly vandalizing World War II Memorial in D.C.

Washington — The top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., said a woman has been arrested and faces two felony charges related to vandalism of the World War II Memorial in the capital.

Melissa Farris has been charged with depredation against property of the United States and destruction of veterans' memorials, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said on X. Pirro said Farris is in custody.

"Vandalizing our World War II Memorial is a despicable attack on a sacred monument honoring the Americans who fought and died for our freedom," Pirro said.

The World War II Memorial is located on the National Mall, between the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument. On Thursday, fountains at the memorial were seen filled with soapy bubbles, and a wall was defaced with red paint, including graffiti reading "Clean Hands Dirty $."

Graffiti seen at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. Andrew Leyden / @PenguinSix

Bubbles in the water of the fountains at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. Andrew Leyden / @PenguinSix

Pirro's post on X included a photo of the woman she identified as Farris appearing to spray-paint the walls of the memorial:

A photo posted by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro allegedly showing Melissa Farris vandalizing the World War II Memorial on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. Jeanine Pirro / X

Court filings detailing the charges against Farris were not immediately available.

A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior said in a statement Thursday that U.S. Park Police were investigating the incident. In a Truth Social post Friday morning, President Trump said there was "NO GREATER INSULT TO THOSE AMERICAN HEROES WHO DIED IN WORLD WAR II."

The Friends of the National World War II Memorial, a nonprofit organization that works to preserve the site, said in a statement that "a national memorial honoring those who served and those who never returned home should never be used as a canvas for vandalism."

The arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny and security on the National Mall over recent renovations and restoration projects.

In July, four people, including former Olympian David Hearn, were indicted or charged by Pirro's office with allegedly damaging the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. But the charges were ultimately dropped after federal prosecutors said that the damage was caused by a "botched" construction job by a contractor, and not vandalism.

Last week, CBS News reported that White House officials asked the Justice Department to weigh bringing the charges against Hearn again, after Mr. Trump continued to claim without evidence that there "may have been some contractor difficulty, but the major damage was caused by VANDALS!"

No final decision has been made, sources told CBS News.

Another case of vandalism involved the lawn near the Washington Monument in June, when discoloration in the grass began to emerge, spelling out "86 47" in huge letters. No one has been charged in relation to the markings.

The term is at the center of the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey, who posted an image of seashells arranged as "86 47" to Instagram. Prosecutors say the post amounted to a threat against the president. Comey deleted the post and said he did not know the numbers could connote violence.