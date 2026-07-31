Watch CBS News
Politics

DOJ moves to dismiss Reflecting Pool vandalism charges against David Hearn, says damage due to "botched installation"

By
Jacob Rosen
Jacob Rosen
Justice Department Reporter
Jake Rosen is a reporter covering the Department of Justice. He was previously a campaign digital reporter covering President Trump's 2024 campaign and also served as an associate producer for "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."
Read Full Bio
Jacob Rosen,
Joe Walsh
Senior Editor, Politics
Joe Walsh is a senior editor for digital politics at CBS News. Joe previously covered breaking news for Forbes and local news in Boston.
Read Full Bio
Joe Walsh

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Federal prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to dismiss an indictment charging former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn with ripping up the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, citing new information that the damage was caused by a "botched installation" by a contractor, not vandalism.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. had charged Hearn with felony destruction of government property, accusing him of causing more than $1,000 in damage to the sealant that was recently installed at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool in a project championed by President Trump. Hearn strongly denied those allegations.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment. CBS News has reached out to the Justice Department and to Hearn's attorneys.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue