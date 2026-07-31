DOJ moves to dismiss Reflecting Pool vandalism charges against David Hearn, says damage due to "botched installation"

Federal prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to dismiss an indictment charging former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn with ripping up the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, citing new information that the damage was caused by a "botched installation" by a contractor, not vandalism.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. had charged Hearn with felony destruction of government property, accusing him of causing more than $1,000 in damage to the sealant that was recently installed at the bottom of the Reflecting Pool in a project championed by President Trump. Hearn strongly denied those allegations.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment. CBS News has reached out to the Justice Department and to Hearn's attorneys.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.