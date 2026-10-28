Milwaukee Brewers beat Tampa Bay Rays in 5 games to win first World Series in franchise history

The Milwaukee Brewers are finally World Series champions after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, taking the series 4-1.

Wednesday's 4-1 win at Tropicana Field in Tampa gave the Brewers their first title since their founding as an expansion franchise 57 years ago. It was just their second trip to the World Series, with the first appearance coming in 1982, when they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

Young ace Jacob Misiorowski threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball and rookie Cooper Pratt got two more hits and two RBIs to set off a long-awaited celebration among thousands of Brewers fans in attendance at Tropicana Field.

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series at Tropicana Field on Oct. 28, 2026, in St Petersburg, Florida. Mike Stobe / Getty Images

Misiorowski left the game because of a right calf cramp. He got a standing ovation from the Brew-Crew fans, who took over the section behind Milwaukee's dugout for the last three games.

The 22-year-old Pratt set a Series rookie record with six straight hits before a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Jackson Chourio set a five-game Series record with 11 hits.

The Rays, also an expansion team, though from 1998, were seeking their first World Series championship as well, but the odds were stacked against the American League champions after falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. They were able to scratch out just one win with a dramatic come-from-behind victory in the 12th inning of Game Four on Tuesday to avoid getting swept, but the Brewers finished the job the next night.

Brewers fans have been waiting for this moment since 1970 — the franchise began as the Seattle Pilots in 1969 and moved to Milwaukee a year later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.