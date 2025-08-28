Burned out at work? An expert offers advice on how to reduce stress.

The social upheaval caused by the pandemic sparked a national conversation about the sacrifices of American workers and the proper balance between work and life. Then we moved on.

An April study by career services firm Glassdoor found that employee mentions of burnout have surged 32% since early last year and are now at their highest level since 2016. Such evidence of persistent stress on the job is perhaps no surprise given that the U.S. ranks No. 59 in an analysis of work-life balance in different countries, according to Remote.com. The payroll platform considered factors such as statutory annual leave, access to health care, public safety and average hours worked per week.

So are there simple ways for employees to reduce stress? Maisha Wynn, a CBS News lifestyle contributor and author of "The Wynning Way," told CBS News that workers should focus on channeling their energy.

The first few hours of the work day are your "high energy time," and thus good for more demanding tasks like Zoom calls, planning projects and participating in meetings. Later in the day, when people's energy often starts to wane, it can be more fruitful to turn to rote tasks and simpler activities, like returning emails.

Building "micro routines" can also ease the pressure and help get through the day, Wynn said. "That's where you're really focusing on things that bring you joy where you might not be able to get away from your desk."

Wynn listed doodling and listening to music as two examples of simple ways to catch your breath.

And while it can be difficult when your boss is breathing down your neck, setting boundaries is key to avoiding burnout, she said. That means learning how to occasionally say "no," even when it might be uncomfortable.

"How can you be good to others unless you're great to yourself first?" Wynn said.