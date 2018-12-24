Woman uses Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer costume during burglary
A Christmas-themed burglary has Fort Collins, Colorado police asking for tips. A burglar was seen on surveillance video wearing part of a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer costume during the crime, CBS Denver reports.
The costume covered her head and face until she took it off to get a better look at what she was doing. Investigators say she stole several items from a local business.
Fort Collins Police even re-worded the beloved song "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" for the unique case:
Rudolph the Red Nosed Burglar
Had a very shady scheme
And if you saw the video
It would want to make you scream.
All of the other burglars
Used to steal without disguise
They weren't like this Rudolph
She's different from the other guys.
On one foggy December eve
Rudolph came to steal.
Broke into a Hickory shop,
Never expected to see a cop.
Oh how the camera caught her
As she committed burglary
Rudolph the Red Nosed Criminal
We need your help with her I.D.