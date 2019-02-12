Arrest made in case of woman found dead and bound in suitcase

New York — Police say a suspect was arrested in the slaying of a woman who was found dead in a suitcase in Greenwich, an affluent community in Connecticut.

The suspect is accused of using the 24-year-old woman's ATM card, and police said they believe he was involved in her death, The Associated Press reported.

Sources identified the suspect as Javier da Silva, of Queens, New York, according to CBS New York.

Valerie Reyes of New Rochelle, New York, went missing in later January. Her body was found days later stuffed in a suitcase off a busy road. Her hands and feet were bound.

Valerie Reyes Greenwich Police via CBS New York

Reyes was first reported missing when she didn't show up for work at a Barnes & Noble.

Her death shocked friends.

"I was praying that wasn't her in the suitcase. I was praying her family would have her back," said Brenda DeGiacomo.

Reyes' autopsy results are still pending.