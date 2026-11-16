North Dakota woman buys Ford Bronco, drives 27 hours home after flights grounded

From a sea of lost luggage to endless delays, patience has been tested for tens of thousands of travelers impacted by Friday's historic nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop.

The ground stop doubled or tripled travel times for some, while others said they slept on airport floors as nearby hotels charged premiums for a shrinking list of rooms. But one woman, Tara Harding, got creative.

After their flights were rescheduled four times before eventually being canceled, Harding bought a Ford Bronco and drove herself and two employees from Charlotte, North Carolina, back home to North Dakota. The trip took 27 hours, Harding told "CBS Mornings." It covered about 1,500 miles.

"It wasn't about just me. It was about my employees, too, and getting them home safely, and getting them home to their families," said Harding.

Harding said she decided to buy the Bronco in North Carolina after first looking into rental car and rideshare options, as well as the availability of Amtrak trains and Greyhound buses. But none of those options panned out.

She told "CBS Mornings" that she's planning to keep the SUV after their cross-country excursion.

"I feel very connected to it, with the story, and I think we might end up keeping it," Harding said, laughing. "We're going to end up keeping it now."

Tara Harding bought a Ford Bronco and drove 27 hours home with two colleagues after their flight was canceled. Tara Harding

Harding wasn't the only traveler who acquired a vehicle at the last minute after becoming stranded during the ground stop. Kevin McGrew was on his way to watch his first home Notre Dame football game when his flight was diverted — twice.

"U-Haul popped in my mind," McGrew told "CBS Mornings." "They had a 10-footer. So then I drove through the night, five hours."

The ground stop has caused about 18,000 flight cancellations as of Monday, according to data from the tracking site FlightAware. The FAA announced the ground stop on Friday afternoon, while 3,500 flights were in the air, as a result of what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called "a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers." It lasted for more than four hours, marking the longest nationwide ground stop since Sept. 11, 2001.

Duffy said at a news conference Saturday that the telecommunications outage was linked to maintenance updates being performed at a remote facility in Arkansas by the FAA contractor L3Harris Technologies. The updates involved replacing aging copper communications lines with fiber-optic connections, and those replacements, apparently, managed to overwhelm the FAA's router network and knock out communications.

"This is part of our maintenance that we do on this really old architecture of a telecom network," Duffy said Sunday on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," adding that the network "has to be updated, upgraded, and, I think, built brand-new."

At the time, Duffy said the FAA and the FBI were investigating in hopes of determining the root cause of the outage.

"Was it the install from L3Harris? Was it the router?" he said. "I'm going to tell you and the American people what we find."