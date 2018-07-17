Woman rides bike onto bridge as it opens, falls into crack

Video shows a woman in Wisconsin riding her bike around safety barriers and onto a bridge as the span was lifted. She then rode right into the crack in the bridge, getting stuck until passersby helped her out.

The 37-year-old Menasha woman was riding her bike around 10 p.m. on the Fourth of July, CBS affiliate WFRV reports. Surveillance video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows the cyclist swerve around barriers on the Racine Street bridge. The barriers had come down to signal the bridge was opening.

The defiant biker, however, continued right onto the bridge, and then fell into the space that opened up between the bridge approach area and the span. Two passersby saw the woman and her bike tumble into the gap and helped her out. She suffered injuries to her face.

The woman was transported to Thedacare Regional Medical Center—Neenah for treatment, WFRV reports. Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor, and the incident is still under investigation.