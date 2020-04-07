Wisconsin holds in-person primary voting during coronavirus pandemic

Voters lined up at the polls hours before they opened in Wisconsin on Tuesday, despite the state's stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus. Many voters were seen wearing masks and practicing social distancing, CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT reported.

Some voters said they were prepared to spend hours in line.

"I have food, I have water, I have a lawn chair, I have a mask," RoseMary Oliveira told WDJT. "I have to come down here today and risk my life to vote, and I'm happy to do it because that is my right... I'm here, they're not going to stop me from voting."

Polls are open at Riverside High School in Milwaukee. Many voters are wearing masks and keeping their distance from each other. A line started to form around 6 a.m. #WisconsinPrimary #COVID19 @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/ypN0Fs9whw — Emily Thornton (@EmilyThorntonTV) April 7, 2020

There has been a major shortage in poll workers, leading many communities to consolidate polling sites. Milwaukee, which usually operates 180 polling locations, is down to just five in-person voting sites.

Protesters started gathering in Madison about an hour before polls opened, forming a drive-by caravan, according to CBS Madison affiliate WISC. They circled the city-county building honking their horns and flashing their lights. Organizers said this was the only way to safely protest.

As the morning went on, dozens of cars displayed signs such as "stop the election, stop the spread" and postpone the election, keep us safe."

BREAKING NOW: Protestors are gathering in front of the city-county building in downtown in a caravan of cars calling for DHS Secretary Andrea Palm to delay today’s Primary Election in Wisconsin due to the #CoronavirusPandemic @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/tVvP7JgPue — Josh Spreiter (@JoshSpreiterTV) April 7, 2020

A poll worker in Madison wearing a face shield told WISC that she had seen several people drop off absentee ballots curbside that she was able to sign as witness.

Although the election is taking place Tuesday, results will not be reported until next week, since absentee ballots postmarked Tuesday and arriving by April 13 will still be counted.

The status of the primary was in flux over the last few days, mired in legal battles in state and federal courts. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, on Monday tried to push back the primary until June, but his executive order was blocked by the state Supreme Court. Evers had tried to push the Republican-controlled legislature to postpone the primary, but state Assembly and Senate adjourned less than a minute after calling to order.

Voters observe social distancing guidelines as they wait in line to cast ballots at Washington High School while ignoring a stay-at-home order over the coronavirus threat to vote in the state's presidential primary election, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash / AP

Evers said in a statement on Tuesday that although he remains "deeply concerned about the public health implications of voting in-person today," he said he is overwhelmed by "the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who are defending our democracy by showing up to vote, working the polls, and reporting on this election."

Also on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the lower court ruling that would have allowed more time for absentee voting.

In addition to the presidential primary, there are several other contests on the ballot, including a state supreme court seat and elections for local officials around the state.

It's outrageous that the Republican legislative leaders and the conservative majority on the Supreme Court in Wisconsin are willing to risk the health and safety of many thousands of Wisconsin voters tomorrow for their own political gain. https://t.co/Ut5ZQVBqhB — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 7, 2020

Bernie Sanders condemned Republicans for insisting the in-person primary proceed as scheduled, and he said his campaign would not participate in organizing efforts to get people to the polls Tuesday.

In another tweet, Sanders wrote, "Let's be clear: holding this election amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous, disregards the guidance of public health experts, and may very well prove deadly. For that reason, our campaign will not be engaged in any traditional GOTV efforts."

President Trump tweeted Tuesday telling Wisconsin residents to "get out and vote NOW for Justice Daniel Kelly. Protect your 2nd Amendment!"

Wisconsin, get out and vote NOW for Justice Daniel Kelly. Protect your 2nd Amendment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

As of Tuesday, there were 2,536 cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, and 89 deaths, according to WDJT.