Live

Watch CBSN Live

Wisconsin governor suspends in-person voting scheduled for Tuesday's primary

/ CBS News

How the coronavirus is impacting rural areas

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order suspending in-person voting on Tuesday for the state's primary and moved to delay the vote until June 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic. All votes already cast will be counted, he said.

 The order calls for the state legislature, which has refused to take up action on moving the primary, to meet for a special session on Tuesday. If the legislature does not enact a new voting date, it will be set for June 9.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

Trending News ›

Adam Brewster contributed reporting.

First published on April 6, 2020 / 2:14 PM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome browser logo Chrome Safari browser logo Safari Continue