Wisconsin governor suspends in-person voting scheduled for Tuesday's primary

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order suspending in-person voting on Tuesday for the state's primary and moved to delay the vote until June 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic. All votes already cast will be counted, he said.

The order calls for the state legislature, which has refused to take up action on moving the primary, to meet for a special session on Tuesday. If the legislature does not enact a new voting date, it will be set for June 9.

Adam Brewster contributed reporting.