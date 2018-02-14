Winter Games 2018: USA's Mikaela Shiffrin seeking gold at Olympics

It may be Valentine's Day, but that's no excuse not to take part in watching the Winter Games Wednesday night -- there are three gold medals up for grabs. Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin, 22, will get a chance to ski at these Olympics in the women's giant slalom. She was a 2014 gold medalist looking for another win if everything goes well.

Also on tap Wednesday: the men's skeleton and downhill skiing, and then later it will be time for women's hockey with Team USA looking to edge out Canada (which has won four straight Olympic gold medals).

Reuters

And in case you missed it, Shaun White displayed an epic final run Tuesday night to claim his third gold medal in Olympic men's halfpipe and posted a score of 97.75 for the 100th overall gold by the United States in the Winter Games. He edged out Japan's Ayumu Hirano whose 95.25 score was the one to beat. He took home silver. White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.

You can check out our guide on how to watch the competitions on TV or online by clicking here.

Follow along with our Olympic updates as they happen below (all times Eastern):

8:16 p.m.: Men's skeleton competition also happening

As Team USA writes, the skeleton features competitors going 90 mph ... head first ... on ice!

8:12 p.m.: Mikaela Shiffrin's first run

USA's Mikaela Shiffrin scores into second place on her first run on the giant slalom.

8:01 p.m.: Women's giant slalom begins

Run 1 has started with a gold medal up for grabs Wednesday night.

7:45 p.m.: Latest medal count

Here is a look at the standings as of Wednesday night, courtesy of CBS Sports.

Germany leads with a total of 15 medals, followed by Netherlands and Norway tied with 11.

Germany also has the most gold medals with seven followed by Netherlands with five and United States with four.

CBS Sports

7:25 p.m.: Schedule of Wednesday night's events

7-8:30 p.m. -- Olympic Ice, NBCSN

8-11:30 p.m. -- Figure Skating (pairs' Gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8-11:30 p.m. -- Women's Alpine Skiing (giant slalom), NBC (LIVE)

8-11:30 p.m. -- Men's Alpine Skiing (super-G gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8-11:30 p.m. -- Men's Skeleton (qualifying), NBC (LIVE)

8-11:30 p.m. -- Women's Speed Skating (1000m gold medal final), NBC

8:30-10 p.m. -- Figure Skating (pairs' free skate), NBCSN (LIVE)

8:30-10 p.m. -- Alpine Skiing (men's downhill), NBCSN (LIVE)

10-12:30 a.m. -- Men's Ice Hockey: Finland vs. Germany, CNBC (LIVE)

10:10-12:30 a.m. -- Women's Ice Hockey: U.S. vs. Canada, NBCSN (LIVE)

11:45 p.m. -- Women's Alpine Skiing (giant slalom, final run), NBC (LIVE)