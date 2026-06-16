2 people shot at Wilmington Hospital in Delaware as police search for "possible active shooter"

Two people were shot inside Wilmington Hospital in Delaware as the campus remains on lockdown Tuesday, the city said.

What to know about Wilmington Hospital shooting

ChristianaCare said in a statement that police are searching for a "possible active shooter" at the hospital on the 500 block of West 14th Street. Chopper 3 was over the scene, where a large police presence could be seen, as people were being evacuated from the hospital.

David Karas, the chief administrative officer at the Wilmington Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the hospital for the shooting at around 3:30 p.m.

Karas declined to comment on whether the two people who were shot were employees or the shooter, saying it's an active investigation. The condition of the two people shot was not immediately available.

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Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Karas said residents in the area of 12th Street and Delaware Avenue will see increased traffic due to the investigation.

A ChristianaCare spokesperson said the emergency department is on divert and that it's working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of patients, employees and visitors.

"Our priority remains the safety and well-being of everyone on our campus and the continuity of care for our patients," ChristianaCare said in a statement

Wilmington Police are leading the investigation with assistance from New Castle County Police and Delaware State Police, Karas said.

Officials react to Wilmington Hospital shooting

Delaware elected officials are reacting to the shooting on social media Tuesday.

Rep. Sarah McBride said she's praying for everyone at Wilmington Hospital.

"I am aware of reports of a shooting at Wilmington Hospital," McBride wrote. "As we await more information, I'm praying for the patients and providers who were on site."

Sen. Chris Coons said he's closely monitoring the shooting.

"I'm praying for everyone's safety, including patients, health care workers, first responders, and law enforcement officers," Coons wrote. Please continue to follow updates from local officials."

This is a developing story and will be updated.