Watch Live: Fallen Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans lies in honor at Capitol

Washington — Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who was killed in an attack outside the Capitol earlier this month, will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional leaders poised to attend a tribute ceremony.

Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force and member of its first responders unit, was killed when a man rammed his vehicle into officers standing at a barricade outside the Capitol earlier this month. A second officer, Ken Shaver, was injured in the attack.

How to watch the congressional tribute for Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans

What: Slain Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans lies in honor at the Capitol

Slain Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans lies in honor at the Capitol When: Tuesday, April 13

Tuesday, April 13 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. ET Location: U.S. Capitol

U.S. Capitol Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, was shot by police after he exited his car and lunged at officers. He died at a local hospital.

An arrival ceremony for Evans is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. on the Capitol's East Front, followed by the congressional tribute at 11 a.m. Members of the Capitol Police and lawmakers are invited to attend a viewing starting at 12 p.m., and a ceremonial departure is set for 6:30 p.m.

Evans is the second Capitol Police officer killed in the line of duty this year. Officer Brian Sicknick died after sustaining injuries in the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the Capitol Police Union, has warned both this month's attack an the January 6 riots have left members of the force "reeling."