Will Trump ask Putin to bring these Americans home?

Anastasia Antonov describes herself as a "proud U.S. citizen" who believes that her father, Aleksandr, was arrested by the Russian government last year and sentenced to six years in prison because he is an American citizen. She is now personally appealing to President Trump to get Russian President Vladimir Putin's government to free her father.

In a letter written to Mr. Trump by Anastasia and shared with CBS News, Anastasia wrote that she "felt it was time" to elevate her father's imprisonment to the president, which indicated her frustration with the slow-moving State Department.

Aleksandr Antonov, 66, is a naturalized U.S. citizen who immigrated from the Soviet Union in the 1990s but returned to Ukraine and Russia on business trips. At a passport check in Russia on March 5, 2025, Russian border officers found his U.S. passport and alleged he had Telegram messages on his phone containing anti-Russian sentiment. He was later convicted on charges related to inciting terrorism and extremism.

CBS News has learned from one current and two former U.S. officials that there is an internal debate at the State Department over whether to designate Antonov as wrongfully detained, a classification indicating that the U.S. believes the charges against him are fabricated.

Current and former U.S. officials contacted by CBS News said Antonov's case had been reviewed, and several officials recommended in a memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio's top counselor that Antonov had been wrongly detained.

However, the recommendation to classify him as wrongfully detained was at odds with other State Department diplomats who feared upsetting the ongoing, albeit unsuccessful, Russia-U.S. diplomacy related to the Ukraine war. Two officials briefed on the case told CBS News that the main obstacle to Antonov's designation is that concern about further inflaming tensions with Russia.

There is a discretionary nature to that legal designation, and the authority ultimately rests with Rubio to grant it.

Former Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Castens, a CBS News contributor, said that so-called "split memos" can complicate matters. When a regional department disagrees, it can make it harder to ultimately persuade a secretary of state, even when the evidence is overwhelmingly clear to the legal, consular or hostage teams who review the portfolios. Carstens noted that since the Antonov case happened after he had left office, he could not confirm if that is what happened here.

Despite the indecision at Rubio's State Department, a former senior government official briefed on the hostage advocacy told CBS News that U.S. officials have told the family that the Russia cases are a priority, and that Antonov is "on the list" given to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to bring up with Putin adviser Kiril Dmitriev. Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump's son-in-law, is also part of those talks.

Aleksandr Antonov Courtesy of Antonov Family

Former hostage Paul Whelan, freed in a prisoner swap with Russia in 2024, told CBS News that the lack of progress could be a case of Putin not wanting anything from the U.S. at this moment, and the Trump administration not wanting to expend political capital.

None of the at least six Americans currently held by Russia have been given that designation by the Trump administration, which would allow for the special envoy for hostage affairs to further press the case. It also obligates the U.S. government to provide the family with mental health support and pays for two trips a year to advocate in Washington, as well as support for their loved one upon return to the U.S.

Stephan Hubbard, a retired teacher currently imprisoned in Russia, did receive it at the end of the Biden administration.

In the meantime, families like the Antonovs are seeking more attention. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have also publicly called for Rubio to designate imprisoned U.S. Navy veteran Chuck Zimmerman as "wrongfully detained" by Russia.

In response to CBS News' inquiry about whether the president had received Antonov's letter and whether the detained Americans are part of ongoing diplomacy with Russia, a Trump administration official sent an emailed statement.

"President Trump has made it a priority to bring home all Americans wrongfully and unjustly detained overseas," the statement read. "The State Department is closely tracking Aleksandr Antonov's detention and is working diligently to secure his release, along with all Americans wrongfully and unjustly detained in Russia. Due to privacy considerations, the Department cannot comment on the specifics of his case at this time."

In an email, the State Department told CBS News that it is "closely tracking Mr. Aleksandr Antonov's and Mr. Chuck Zimmerman's detentions, remains in regular communication with their families, and continues to advocate for consular access in both cases."

Anastasia and her mother handed their letter for Mr. Trump to his adviser Sebastian Gorka on Tuesday of last week, after he was honored at the Foley Foundation's Freedom Awards dinner along with Deputy Envoy for Hostage Affairs Dustin Stewart for helping free American hostages, a goal they described as a top priority for Mr. Trump, who claims to have brought back 106 Americans from captivity abroad. This reporter was emcee of the event, and the Antonov family approached me to ask for help.

The Trump administration did free two Americans from custody last year with the help of the CIA. School teacher Marc Fogel and U.S.-Russian dual national Ksenia Karelina were exchanged in a prisoner swap for Russian citizens.