The Fed rate cut is good news for borrowers, but how will it affect your credit card debt? Getty Images

Last week, the Federal Reserve finally issued its first rate cut of the year and while most experts expected the Fed to conduct a modest 25-basis-point reduction, the central bank surprised the market with a 50-basis-point cut instead. This larger-than-expected cut was welcome news for borrowers, igniting hope that the high-rate environment may finally begin to ease, making it cheaper to finance purchases and refinance existing debt.

And in certain cases, that's true. The Fed's move is likely to have an impact on different types of borrowing tools. For some financial products, like personal loans and mortgages, the impact of the Fed's decision is likely to be more direct and immediate. That's because these lending instruments have a closer relationship with the federal funds rate, meaning that borrowers in these markets may soon see some relief in the form of lower interest rates.

However, not all borrowing tools react to Fed rate cuts in the same way. Credit cards, which have become a significant source of debt for many Americans, operate under a different set of rules. But with the average credit card user carrying nearly $8,000 in credit card debt and the average card rate hovering at a record high of nearly 23%, any potential relief would be welcome news for millions of cardholders. Will the Fed rate cut actually lower your credit card debt, though?

Will the Fed rate cut lower your credit card debt?

The short answer is: probably not, at least not directly or immediately. While the Federal Reserve's decision to cut rates is generally good news for borrowers, its impact on credit card debt is likely to be limited for several reasons.

For starters, credit card interest rates are not directly tied to the federal funds rate in the same way that some other lending products are. Most credit cards have variable interest rates that are based on the prime rate, which is influenced by, but not identical to, the federal funds rate. While the prime rate typically moves in lockstep with Fed rate changes, credit card issuers have considerable discretion in how they adjust their rates.

But even if credit card companies do decide to lower their rates in response to the Fed's move, the process is likely to be slow and the impact is likely to be minimal. While credit card agreements typically allow issuers to change rates with relatively little notice, they're typically quicker to raise rates than to lower them. Plus, card issuers may choose to wait and see how the economic situation unfolds before making any significant changes to their rates.

It's also important to put the size of the Fed's rate cut into perspective. While a 50-basis-point cut is larger than expected, it's still relatively small compared to the current average credit card interest rate of nearly 23%. Even if this cut were to be fully passed on to consumers — which is unlikely – it would only reduce the average rate to about 22.5%.

It's worth also noting that credit card rates have been on an upward trajectory for years, largely independent of Fed rate movements. Factors such as increased competition in the rewards card market, changes in credit card regulations and issuers' risk assessments have all contributed to this trend. A single Fed rate cut, even a larger-than-expected one, is unlikely to reverse this long-term trend overnight.

How to lower your credit card debt now

Waiting for rate cuts to trickle down to your credit card statement might not be the most effective strategy, However, there are several debt relief options you can use to lower your credit card debt, including:

The bottom line

While the recent Fed rate cut may not directly lower your credit card debt, it's a reminder to take a proactive approach to managing your finances. By understanding your options and taking decisive action, you can work towards reducing your credit card debt regardless of the broader interest rate environment. Remember, though, that the most effective debt reduction strategy is typically the one you can stick to consistently over time, so make sure to do your homework and choose the most fitting option for your unique situation.