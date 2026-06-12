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There are certain home systems that home warranties can help cover — and some that are generally excluded. Manusapon Kasosod/Getty Images

Replacing a central air conditioning system is one of those extremely costly home expenses that the average homeowner hopes to avoid, at least for as long as possible. But when an aging AC unit starts struggling to keep up, making unusual noises or breaking down repeatedly, it's natural to wonder how much longer it will last and how much it could cost when it finally needs major repairs or replacement. Those concerns are especially understandable right now, as prices on labor and HVAC parts are climbing alongside the cost of groceries, gas and other essentials.

And, as homeowners work to juggle today's overall higher costs, it can be difficult to absorb an unexpected HVAC bill on top of it. After all, central air conditioning systems are among the most expensive components in a home, so even a single repair can come with a significant price tag — which is why home warranties tend to enter the conversation when HVAC concerns arise. These plans are marketed as a way to help protect homeowners from costly system failures, but the level of protection they provide can vary considerably.

So, before counting on a home warranty for this purpose, it's important to understand whether this type of coverage will actually extend to your AC unit.

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Will a home warranty cover the cost of a central air conditioning unit?

The short answer is that a home warranty can cover the cost of a central AC unit, but the reality is that coverage depends on your specific home warranty plan and the reason the system failed.

Many home warranty providers offer plans that include central air conditioning systems as part of their standard coverage or as an optional add-on. So, if a covered component of the system breaks down due to normal wear and tear, the warranty company may pay to repair or replace the affected part.

For example, if a compressor, fan motor, capacitor or other covered component fails unexpectedly after years of normal use, a home warranty may cover the repair costs, minus any service fee required under the contract.

However, homeowners shouldn't assume that every AC-related expense will automatically be covered. Most home warranties come with exclusions and coverage limits, which, again, can vary. Some of the common situations that may not qualify for coverage include:

Damage caused by a lack of maintenance

Pre-existing conditions prior to the warranty being purchased

Improper installation

Cosmetic defects

Structural issues unrelated to the covered system

Damage caused by accidents, storms or other external events

It's also important to understand that many home warranty companies impose coverage caps, which can impact how much of your central AC unit is covered by your home warranty policy. If your policy includes a $2,000 or $3,000 limit for HVAC systems and the replacement costs significantly more than that amount, you are responsible for paying the difference.

And, in some cases, the warranty company may choose to repair a system rather than replace it, even if replacement seems preferable to the homeowner. The decision is typically based on the contract's terms and the provider's assessment of the situation.

So, before purchasing a home warranty, you should carefully review coverage documents to understand exactly what is included, what exclusions apply and what financial responsibilities you may still face if your AC system fails.

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How to determine if a home warranty is worth it for your HVAC system

If you're trying to decide whether a home warranty is worth it for your HVSC system, the answer generally depends on the age and condition of your central air conditioning system. For homeowners with newer equipment still protected by a manufacturer's warranty, additional home warranty coverage may offer limited value. Manufacturer warranties often protect against certain defects for several years after installation.

The equation can look different for homeowners with older systems, though. As air conditioners age, major components become more susceptible to wear and failure. In those situations, a home warranty could potentially help offset some central AC repair costs that might otherwise come entirely out of pocket.

Still, it's important to compare the annual cost of the warranty, service fees and coverage limits against the potential benefits. A plan that costs several hundred dollars per year may be worthwhile if it helps cover a major HVAC repair. If the policy includes extensive exclusions or relatively low payout limits, though, the value proposition may be less compelling. As you weigh the options, you may also want to evaluate factors such as:

The age of your HVAC system

The amount of your emergency savings that's available for repairs

The provider's reputation for handling claims

Any coverage limits and exclusions

The required service fees

Whether replacement costs are fully or partially covered

Reading sample contracts and customer reviews can provide additional insight into how a provider handles HVAC claims in real-world situations. In many cases, though, the best approach is to view a home warranty as a tool that may help reduce certain repair costs rather than as comprehensive protection against every potential air conditioning expense.

The bottom line

A home warranty may help cover the cost of repairing or replacing certain components of a central air conditioning system, but coverage isn't guaranteed and often comes with important limitations. Exclusions, coverage caps, service fees and provider-specific rules can all affect how much financial assistance you'll receive when your system breaks down.

So, before purchasing a plan, carefully review the contract's terms and compare providers to understand exactly what protection you're getting. Taking the time to understand the details now can help prevent costly surprises if your central air conditioning system needs repairs or replacement later.