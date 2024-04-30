We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Home equity loan rates could tick up slightly again this week, emphasizing the importance of acting now.

Following a series of disappointing inflation reports to start 2024, the focus will be on the Federal Reserve this week as it meets again to determine the state of interest rates and other considerations. Already at a 22-year high with a benchmark rate stuck at a range between 5.25% and 5.50%, borrowers are eager for some relief. And while the Fed doesn't directly dictate what rate lenders offer borrowers, its benchmark rate goes a long way toward influencing what rate lenders feel comfortable with.

Against today's inflationary and high-interest rate backdrop, many homeowners have turned to their home equity. This cost-effective borrowing option comes with rates significantly lower than many popular alternatives and significantly more financing to tap into versus what's available with credit cards or personal loans. But with the Fed set to announce their newest rate decision on Wednesday, many are wondering if home equity loan rates will also rise after this week's meeting. That's what we will break down below.

Will home equity loan rates rise after this week's Fed meeting?

While no one knows with certainty what the Fed will decide this week, the chances of a rate cut, which many were optimistic about at the end of 2023, seem slim right now. There's already been talk about tabling any rate cuts for the remainder of 2024 and the inflation report for March, which showed inflation increasing for the second month in a row, emphasized that rate cuts are unlikely to come anytime soon. But will they rise?

Most experts don't expect the Fed to raise its benchmark rate this week. But that doesn't necessarily mean that rates on home equity loans won't increase slightly anyway. What Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says after the meeting – as well as any implications that higher rates for longer are back on the table – could itself raise rates, even slightly. That's because lenders will want to get ahead of any rate cuts to come.

So if those start looking more likely, rates on home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) could tick up as soon as this week, even in the absence of a formal rate rise courtesy of the Fed.

How to get a lower home equity loan rate now

While today's home equity loan rates are still in the single digits (8.63% for home equity loans, 9.10% for HELOCs), you may get an even lower rate by making a few strategic moves.

First, make sure that your credit is in the best shape possible. Lenders reserve the best rates and terms for borrowers with the highest credit scores and cleanest credit profiles so do your due diligence to make sure you're an attractive borrower.

And take the time to shop around to compare lenders and the rates they're offering. While you're unlikely to find a dramatically lower rate from one lender to the next, every little bit helps, particularly when you're repaying the loan over a decade or more.

Finally, don't borrow more than you need. While the vast amount of home equity available can be tempting to tap into, you may wind up paying a higher rate to get it. And considering that your home is the collateral in these scenarios, it's safer (and more cost-effective) to only borrow what you need and nothing more.

The bottom line

With interest rates elevated and the prospect of a slight increase to come this week, those considering accessing their home equity should strongly consider acting now. By doing so, they'll improve their chances of securing a lower rate and, if they use a home equity loan, that rate will remain the same even if the Fed ultimately decides additional rate hikes are required in the months to come. As with all borrowing options, however, it's critical to weigh the pros and cons of home equity loans against other options so that you can fully and safely take advantage of this unique loan type.