3 pros and cons of using home equity in 2024

Last year was a difficult one for borrowers. The cost of everything from mortgages to personal loans to credit cards spiked due to higher interest rates sparked by elevated inflation. And while this may have been beneficial for savers with high-yield accounts, it was largely problematic for millions of borrowers. That said, 2023 also had some significant, positive developments, particularly for existing homeowners.

Thanks to a combination of factors, the amount of equity the average homeowner has rose last year to around $200,000. That's a significant amount of money, particularly considering that most lenders will let you borrow 80% of that equity to use as you wish. And just weeks into the new year, there may be plenty of reasons to tap into it. But what are the pros and cons, exactly, of using home equity in 2024 versus another year? Below, we'll explore a few of each to help borrowers make a better-informed decision.

3 pros of using home equity in 2024



Here are three timely benefits of using home equity in 2024.

It's (still) cheaper than the alternatives

While rates ticked up on virtually all borrowing products last year, including home equity loans, they're often still significantly cheaper than the alternatives. While personal loans can be in the double digits and credit cards hover around 20% right now, rates on home equity loans and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) are 8.91% and 9.31%, respectively. That could add up to significant savings when measured against the alternatives.

You can potentially get more money

Another way that home equity borrowing is beneficial compared to other options is the amount you can receive. Most borrowers will let you borrow 80% to 90% of your existing home equity. Using that average of $200,000 as an example, then, you could withdraw $160,000 to $180,000. And that's just the average. If you have more equity, you could borrow even more.

It could be tax-deductible

If you take out a home equity loan or HELOC this year it could help you now — and boost your tax return next year. That's because the interest on either option is tax-deductible if used for qualifying purposes.

"Interest on home equity loans and lines of credit are deductible only if the borrowed funds are used to buy, build, or substantially improve the taxpayer's home that secures the loan," the IRS says. "The loan must be secured by the taxpayer's main home or second home (qualified residence), and meet other requirements."

3 cons of using home equity in 2024



And here are three drawbacks of using home equity this year.

Rates could drop post-application

Many economists and experts are predicting interest rate cuts this year, which could be good for those who apply when rates are lowered — but slightly troublesome for those who previously locked in a higher rate. But there are alternatives to avoid this scenario.

Home equity loan users could always refinance their loan if rates drop low enough to justify the move. Or, borrowers could apply for HELOCs now, which come with variable interest rates and are likely to fall whenever the Fed makes any cuts.

Your equity could change

Interest rate cuts could also affect your home equity. If rates come down, it's expected that homebuyers will enter the market. This could, theoretically, lead to an increase in home prices with so many buyers competing. Or it could result in a home price drop if some buyers want to sell quickly.

It's too early to know for sure what will happen, but don't be surprised if the amount of equity that's usable in January 2024 is different by the end of the year.

Your home is the collateral

While the economy is on the rebound, there's still work to do post-pandemic and post-decades-high inflation. So there's still some volatility.

Combined with political turmoil abroad and political unrest at home, some borrowers may want to think twice about taking their existing money out of their investment, particularly when they know that the home serves as collateral in these situations. Crunch the numbers and be as certain as possible about acting in today's climate before submitting your application.

The bottom line

The decision to use your home equity in 2024 is a personal one. For some, the lower interest rates, significant amount of available equity and interest tax deduction for qualifying home repairs and renovations may be worthwhile. But the year is still young and others may want to be more careful, especially if they think rates could drop after they apply. Their existing equity could also change alongside today's real estate market, and the decision to use their home as collateral is an important one to get right.

