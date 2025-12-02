We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Retirees are heading into 2026 with a lot on their minds. The cost of living may be rising more slowly than it was a few years ago, but higher prices have settled in for the long haul, and inflation has been ticking back up, too. As a result, everything from Medicare premiums to homeowners' insurance is expected to inch upward next year, leaving many older Americans wondering how to balance stability and flexibility on a fixed income. At the same time, one major financial resource continues to stand out: home equity.

After years of steady home appreciation, many homeowners over age 62 now hold more wealth in their homes than they do in their retirement accounts. And as economic conditions continue to shift, the idea of unlocking some of that equity with a reverse mortgage, which removes the monthly payment obligations of a traditional loan, has resurfaced as a serious consideration for homeowners who qualify.

In turn, more retirees and near-retirees are asking the question of whether opening a reverse mortgage will be worth it in 2026. The answer isn't simple, but the conditions shaping that decision are changing in ways that homeowners shouldn't ignore. Below, we'll detail what to consider right now.

Will a reverse mortgage be worth opening in 2026?

Whether a reverse mortgage makes sense for you in the coming year depends on your specific financial situation and goals. That said, it could be worth considering as part of a broader retirement plan in 2026. Here's why:

Rates may stabilize, keeping borrowing conditions more favorable

Reverse mortgage interest rates can differ by lender, but they largely track broader rate trends. If current projections hold, rates will likely continue to gradually ease through the remainder of 2025 and may continue to do so into 2026. Even modestly lower rates can make a reverse mortgage more cost-effective over time, reducing the interest accumulation on the loan balance that will be due if the homeowner dies or the home is sold. For homeowners who have been waiting for a more favorable rate environment, next year could bring a window of opportunity.

Rising home values could translate into higher borrowing limits

Although price growth has cooled compared to the frenetic pace of 2021 and 2022, national home values remain historically high. If this trend persists, the amount of equity available to borrow through a reverse mortgage will likely remain substantial. That can lead to higher potential payouts, whether in lump sum, monthly installments or a line of credit, with the added benefit that the associated credit lines can grow over time. In other words: Strong equity plus a growing line of credit could offer retirees long-term financial flexibility next year, at a time when economic uncertainty remains common.

Retirees may need new ways to supplement fixed incomes

Even with Social Security cost-of-living adjustments, many retirees are feeling squeezed by rising insurance premiums, medical expenses and elevated consumer goods prices. A reverse mortgage can help create breathing room by supplementing monthly income without requiring loan payments. This alone may make the option more appealing next year, particularly for homeowners who have limited retirement savings but substantial equity.

Reverse mortgages can fund major expenses without draining savings

A growing number of retirees are using reverse mortgages strategically, not as emergency funding, but as part of a broader financial plan. Homeowners can use reverse mortgage funds to cover long-term care, pay off a traditional mortgage, fund home accessibility updates or delay tapping retirement accounts that are subject to market volatility, which could come in handy if the stock market continues to fluctuate in 2026. When used this way, a reverse mortgage becomes more of a planning tool than a last-ditch effort.

Stronger consumer protections continue to make them safer

Reverse mortgages used to be known for the risks that came with them, but over the past decade, reverse mortgages have undergone rule and policy updates aimed specifically at reducing that risk for borrowers. These protections include financial assessments, limits on upfront withdrawals, non-borrowing spouse safeguards and counseling requirements. And, these safeguards remain in place now, helping ensure borrowers fully understand the terms before opening a loan. For many homeowners, these improvements have made reverse mortgages feel more trustworthy and manageable, making them a smart option to consider in 2026.

The bottom line

A reverse mortgage won't be the right choice for every retiree in 2026, but for homeowners with substantial equity, limited liquid assets and a desire to remain in their homes, these borrowing tools can serve as a valuable financial tool. Still, you'll want to approach the decision with clear eyes about both the benefits and the costs, have an understanding how it fits into your broader retirement strategy and ensure that you're not using it to solve a financial problem that might be better addressed through other means.