Winter comes with its own set of health hazards for dogs. Fortunately, pet insurance can help. Getty Images

A new calendar year marks a new opportunity for many people. Whether that means following up on your plans for a diet, a new job or other goals, January is a great time to get started. This can also take the form of improving your financial situation. And for many pet owners, specifically those who own dogs, it can involve taking a closer look at your economics. For many, a pet insurance plan can be particularly valuable.

In exchange for a minimal fee to a provider each month (often discounted if paid annually), owners can secure coverage for a wide range of medical needs. This can result in better health for your pet and more protection for your wallet. But it's January, in particular, when owners should consider getting their dogs insured. Below, we'll break down why.

Why your dog needs pet insurance this January

Here are three big reasons why your dog needs pet insurance this January.

The weather is different

In many parts of the country, the weather has turned cold and bitter. And, unlike their feline counterparts, dogs will still need to be outside, even if the weather conditions are less than ideal. This can bring with it a slew of weather-related medical concerns ranging from frostbite to hypothermia to injuries sustained in the snow like slips, falls and sprained or fractured limbs.

In all these instances, it behooves owners to have a pet insurance plan in place to offset what many would consider inevitable trips to the veterinarian. But since pet insurance companies require a mandatory waiting period before coverage kicks in (think two weeks, approximately), and it's already snowy in many states, it makes sense to act now to get your protections in place.

Costs will be lower than if you had waited

Pet insurance prices will only increase with each birthday that passes. So January is an opportune time to get started. As your pet ages, their perceived medical risk increases. That risk will then be reflected in higher premiums charged to the owner. But if you act now, while your dog is as young as they ever will be, you position yourself for lower costs than you would have likely secured if you waited until they aged and their health deteriorated.

"The younger your pet is when you enroll, the better. As pets get older, their risk of getting sick or hurt goes up, which means they'll cost more to insure," pet insurer Fetch by the Dodo notes on their website.

Coverage will be comprehensive

Pet insurance, while closely mirroring health insurance for humans, doesn't work exactly the same way. For example, pet insurance won't cover any pre-existing medical conditions that your dog may develop. Instead, you'll need to wait for those items to heal in full or skip having coverage for them.

To avoid this scenario entirely, then, it makes sense to be proactive and apply now while your pet is healthy and these conditions aren't a concern. By doing so, you'll boost your chances of paying less of a premium (as noted above) for more comprehensive coverage than you may have received if you waited to act.

The bottom line

While there's arguably never a bad time to insure your dog, there are more ideal times to act than others. January is one of the latter. By getting your dog pet insurance this month, you'll better safeguard against a wintry mix of potential injuries and ailments. But you'll also dramatically improve your chances of getting cost-effective and comprehensive coverage. This will be a help for your dog — and your bank account — both this month and in the months and years ahead.