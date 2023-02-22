Why you should get travel insurance for spring break

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's almost time to get into vacation mode. So start packing your sunblock, swimsuit, book and other essentials that help you relax.

Interest in traveling for spring break travel dipped in 2021, as Americans expressed concerns about coronavirus, the U.S. Travel Association reported, citing polling data. But it appears some fears have subsided this year. Searches for flights in March and April — popular spring break months — have spiked 40% compared to the year prior, data from the travel app Expedia shows.

But as interest in travel increases, so do prices. Airfare prices typically peak in late March and early April, Expedia says. With skyrocketing prices and full flights (especially if you're traveling internationally), you may want to consider getting travel insurance from a trusted provider.

Spring break travel insurance: What to know

Travel insurance may not make sense to buy if you're traveling locally or for a low price. However, if you're traveling overseas, planning to stay at your destination for a longer period of time, have pre-existing conditions or health issues, then travel insurance may be a good idea. You should also double-check to see if the country you're heading to has any specific insurance requirements. The U.S. State Department notes the government does "not pay medical bills or unexpected cost" and Medicare and Medicaid don't generally cover medical bills overseas.

Typically, the top two reasons people get travel insurance is for medical-related coverage to cover any unexpected illnesses or injuries that require medical treatment and trip cancellation. "Trip Cancellation is a major concern for most travelers. This benefit provides protection for the financial investment travelers make in their trips, offering coverage for all prepaid and non-refundable trip expenses," travel insurance marketplace Squaremouth explains, noting it covers expenses ranging from airline tickets to hotel and tour reservations and more.

U.S. News & World Report recently ranked the top 10 spring break destinations with Cancun coming in first place, followed by Miami Beach and Jamaica. For those still scouring the internet for a place to go, the options are endless.

Just remember: The pricier your vacation is the more you potentially have to lose — in terms of time, money and items (since you're likely packing heavier). The cost of travel insurance varies, depending on a variety of factors, but generally, it falls between 5% to 10% of your total trip costs, SquareMouth estimates. That's a small price to pay for peace of mind.

How to get travel insurance

Finding a travel insurance plan is easy, particularly when you use an online marketplace like SquareMouth, which does the heavy lifting for you.

You simply need to fill out the following information on the site:

Trip information (departure and return dates, destination)

Traveler information (Residence, citizenship, number of travelers and ages)

Total trip cost (cancellation coverage needs, trip cost amount, the deposit date and whether payments are still due)

Once you complete the above boxes, you'll click search and be presented with dozens of travel insurance options, which you can sort by price (low to high). Each policy allows you to view the complete details so you can see exactly what you're getting for the cost.