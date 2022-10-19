What does travel insurance cover?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When you're preparing for a big trip, you'll want to make sure you have all of your ducks in a row: passports ready, flights and hotels booked, itinerary mapped out - plus, any necessary backup plans. After all, whenever you're investing time and money into something, it's worth having a fallback in case things don't go as planned.

That's when travel insurance can help. Travel insurance can give you peace of mind and protect your wallet in the event of an emergency, unforeseen event or situation. And the options are vast.

Most travel insurance policies are comprehensive and include an array of benefits for travelers. However, you can also choose a plan that's specific to your needs. If you're interested in buying travel insurance, there are several online marketplaces available, so you can view multiple plans at once. Simply fill in your traveler and trip information to view your current options.

What travel insurance covers

As mentioned above, travel insurance offers financial protection for travelers who may need to cancel their trip, receive medical care during their trip, and to cover other losses (like lost luggage or damaged items) or unexpected events. "Popular benefits on a policy include coverage for trip expenses, medical emergencies, travel delays, and luggage," travel insurance company Squaremouth says.

Here's a breakdown of the different types of benefits and coverage travel insurance can offer:

Trip Cancellation: This type of insurance allows travelers to potentially request up to 100% reimbursement for their trip if they need to cancel their plans for a long list of covered reasons

If you don't want to be limited to specific reasons listed under Trip Cancellation, then you can upgrade to the Cancel For Any Reason policy (just note this can increase your premium up to 50%, per SquareMouth).

Trip Cancellation can be purchased up to 24 hours before your trip. But coverage like Cancel For Any Reason or Pre-Existing Conditions typically needs to be locked in within 14 to 21 days after your initial booking date.

How to buy travel insurance

Travel insurance is typically just a small fraction of your total trip cost (an estimated 5-10% of your total costs on average).

