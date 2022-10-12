We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Travel expenses can be pricey, depending on where you're going and when. So, you may be inclined to deny or refuse travel insurance as a way to cut costs. But sometimes that decision can end up costing you even more in the long run.

Before finalizing travel plans, consider researching travel insurance companies to see what kind of protections they offer and whether they fit your particular needs. There are several different types of travel insurance options to pick from - from trip cancellations to interruptions and delays. If you run into issues while traveling, depending on your plan, you can file a claim and submit it to the insurer for reimbursement. The insurance company will then review it and determine if it's approved.

Licensed agents can help you navigate policies and prices and determine which protections you need. Get started today! Fill out your trip information, including the dates of travel and destination, to view your options.

How to buy travel insurance

Buying travel insurance is the easy part. It's picking the policy that can take time. You can begin the process on Squaremouth, which allows you to compare travel insurance policies from major providers within the U.S., by following these steps:

Fill out your trip information (departure and return dates, destination) Fill out the traveler information (Country and state of residence, citizenship, number of travelers and their ages) Fill out the information about the trip cost (whether you want cancellation coverage, trip cost amount, the deposit date and whether you have payments left) Click "Search Results" to view different travel insurance policies you can obtain with your trip

Evaluate the different travel insurance policies (click "Full Policy Detail) and compare plans

Buy the plan that fits your needs best and is the most cost-effective

You can even filter the results by checking off one or more of the following:

Cancellation

Medical

Evacuation

Loss or Delay

Accidental Death

Sports

Other Benefits

Fill out the above information fully and filter by your needs to guarantee you get the most accurate quotes. The cost of travel insurance can vary based on your age, destination, length of trip and more.

How much does travel insurance cost?

According to the U.S. Travel Insurance Association (UStiA), travel insurance can cost anywhere from 4% to 8% of your trip. Squaremouth's cost estimates are also close to that range, suggesting it hovers around 5 to 10%, though noting the premium will be lower if you forgo cancellation coverage.

"If you choose to add Cancel for Any Reason coverage to a policy, the premium typically increases by 40-50%. Additionally, some policies have optional upgrades that can also increase the premium," Squaremouth explains on its website.

That's why it's important to compare travel insurance companies and plans before landing on one. Get free quotes now.

(Note: If you're concerned about the cost of travel, then sort results by price to see lowest to highest first.)

Should you get travel insurance?

Ultimately, the decision is up to you. Everyone's circumstances (trip length, dates, ages, destinations and other travel plans) are different, so there isn't a blanket plan that works for everyone. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that you strongly consider it.

"Before you travel, consider getting travel insurance to cover yourself in case delays, accidents, or illness occur on your trip. Your current medical insurance may not cover care in another country. Also, some types of travel insurance help you cover costs if your travel is canceled or disrupted," the CDC notes.

On its website, the CDC recommends considering these three types of travel insurance:

Trip cancellation or disruption insurance Travel health insurance Medical evacuation insurance



"These will cover different situations and may give you financial peace of mind, as well as allow for safe and healthy travel," the agency says.

The State Department also explains the different types of insurance options available and how to prepare to travel abroad.

Have more questions? Speak to a travel insurance professional now who can help you build a protection plan.