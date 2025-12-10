We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you find yourself spending your final days of 2025 compiling your financial resolutions for the new year, you're likely not alone. With inflation rising in recent reports, unemployment at its highest level since 2021 and concerns over layoffs growing, millions of Americans may find themselves taking the same approach. And, if you have credit card debt, it's vital that you start building a strategy right now.

Credit card debt can be devastating to your financial health. And with the average balance sitting over $6,000 right now, there won't be an overnight solution. However, there are multiple debt relief options available that can be worth closely investigating now. Some will require more work than others, but all are worth exploring.

So, do relief products like debt consolidation loans or debt management programs actually make sense for borrowers in 2026? Below, we'll break down three reasons why they may.

Why credit card debt relief makes sense for 2026

Here are three important (and timely) reasons why credit card debt relief solutions may be worth pursuing in 2026:

Interest rates are still over 20%

The average credit card interest rate is around 20% right now. That's $20 paid on every $100 borrowed. And that's just an average rate, as many borrowers may have even higher rates. With an interest rate this elevated, making the minimum payments won't do anything except keep you in a never-ending debt spiral.

But with debt relief options like credit card debt forgiveness, which can potentially eliminate up to 50% of your debt balance, or debt management programs, which can help you build a more effective and affordable repayment strategy, there's no reason to continue on this track. Instead, take time to explore the top debt relief companies online today. They can help you find the best and most personal solution to your credit card debt issues.

Fed rate relief may not have much of an impact

Consistent interest rate cuts issued this year can cause a false sense of security. After all, won't rate cuts reduce your credit card rates and, therefore, your interest costs? Not necessarily. For starters, the Fed's rate actions are only one driver behind credit card rates and not a primary one. Credit card companies often use it as a supporting factor to increase rates on customers when the federal funds rate rises, but don't often use it as motivation when the Fed starts cutting again.

Plus, even if your credit card rate declined by the same increment, you'd see less than a full percentage point drop if you tallied all of the Fed rate cuts this year. That will do little to reduce what you already owe or the interest you're currently paying. Plus, predictions over additional Fed rate cuts in 2026 are murky right now, and those cuts may even be delayed, leaving you in an expensive holding pattern.

Your interest is compounding each day

Did you know that your credit card interest isn't just something that's tacked on at the end of your billing period? It actually accrues daily. This is why even seemingly manageable credit card balances can quickly grow out of control. So just waiting for an ideal solution or an infusion of extra money is particularly risky as your debt balance, interest and fees continue to grow unabated.

But this is an issue that a debt relief company, whether it be via credit counseling, a debt management program or something else entirely, can successfully address. These companies are well-versed in the credit card debt issues that many Americans are currently facing and can effectively build a personalized debt relief strategy that can help them dig out.

The bottom line

2026 could be the smart time to take proactive steps toward regaining your financial health with an appropriate debt relief approach. With credit card interest rates over 20% now, the likelihood of additional Fed rate cuts in 2026 having a muted impact on what you owe (if they even arrive) and the compounding interest on your balances consistently growing, consider this January as the first month in your debt relief journey. It may take time, patience and a new approach to your finances, but if the end result is regaining your financial independence, it may be worth it.