Why car insurance prices keep rising, and what drivers can do

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Even drivers who do everything right can end up paying substantially more for their car insurance over time. Manusapon Kasosod/Getty Images

You can go years without filing a car insurance claim while maintaining a clean driving record and still open your car insurance renewal notice to find that it includes another premium increase. After all, car insurance premiums have been climbing sharply over the last few years, leaving many drivers paying significantly more for the same coverage they previously had. And while it's worth noting that insurers have always periodically adjusted their rates, the rapid increases that have occurred in recent years have made coverage costs a growing financial concern for many drivers.

The rising cost of car insurance can be even more frustrating right now, though, when you factor in that inflation has caused many other expenses to compete for a larger share of household budgets. The costs of housing, gas, utilities and groceries have been rising in tandem, and when you consider that car insurance premiums aren't based solely on how safely you drive or whether you've filed a claim, it can add to the frustration. Insurers actually consider a broad range of factors when determining the cost of providing coverage, many of which are outside a driver's control.

That means even policyholders who have done everything right can end up paying substantially more for their car insurance over time. But rising premiums aren't necessarily something drivers have to accept. Understanding what's pushing insurance costs higher, and which factors are actually within your control, can help you make more informed decisions about your coverage.

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Why car insurance prices keep rising

Several factors are contributing to elevated car insurance costs, including some that affect drivers regardless of their claims history. Here are some of the factors that are causing car insurance prices to climb right now:

Vehicle repairs are becoming more expensive

Modern vehicles are becoming increasingly expensive to fix, even after relatively minor accidents. After all, features such as backup cameras, collision sensors and advanced driver-assistance systems can require specialized equipment and recalibration when damaged.

Labor costs and replacement parts have also become more expensive over the last few years. As a result, insurers are paying more to settle many vehicle damage claims, and those higher expenses can translate into increased car insurance premiums for policyholders.

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Medical expenses and liability claims are costing insurers more

Vehicle damage isn't the only expense car insurers face after an accident. Medical treatment, rehabilitation and legal settlements can also generate substantial costs after an accident occurs.

When an insurer pays more to resolve injury claims, it may adjust car insurance premiums to account for those expenses. Higher legal costs and larger settlements can further drive up the cost of coverage, particularly in states where liability claims are becoming more expensive.

Severe weather and vehicle theft are increasing risks

Flooding, hailstorms and other destructive weather events can result in large numbers of car insurance claims. Even drivers who never experience weather-related damage or make related claims may face higher premiums if insurers adjust rates to reflect increased regional risks.

Vehicle theft rates and local accident patterns can also affect the price of car insurance. That means moving to a different ZIP code could impact your car insurance premium, even if your vehicle and driving habits stay the same.

Insurers are still adjusting to previous losses

While the pace of car insurance increases has moderated in some markets recently, insurers still spent several years raising car insurance premiums to account for earlier claims expenses. Those adjustments don't disappear immediately when inflation slows or insurers become more profitable. Premiums can remain elevated, and individual drivers may continue seeing increases depending on their location, coverage and insurance company.

What drivers can do about the rising cost of car insurance

You can't control the broader costs affecting the insurance industry, but there are several steps you can take to potentially reduce your premiums without sacrificing important financial protection, including:

Compare quotes from multiple car insurers

Shopping around and comparing car insurance coverage options is one of the most effective ways to find potential savings. Insurance companies evaluate risk differently, after all, meaning the same driver could receive significantly different quotes for comparable coverage.

In turn, it makes sense to request quotes from at least three car insurers, making sure the liability limits, deductibles and optional coverages match. As you weigh your options, though, be sure to compare the total cost of the policy rather than focusing exclusively on the monthly payment.

Review your coverage and deductibles

Your car insurance needs can change over time, particularly as your vehicle loses value. If you drive an older car, for example, it makes sense to consider whether maintaining collision and comprehensive coverage still makes financial sense. You could also potentially reduce your car insurance premium by raising your deductible, although that means paying more out of pocket if you file a claim. That said, you should also avoid reducing liability coverage below the amount needed to adequately protect your finances simply to secure a cheaper policy.

Ask about discounts you may be missing

Insurers offer numerous discounts to drivers, but you may not automatically receive every one you qualify for. So, ask about savings for bundling auto and homeowners or renters insurance, maintaining a clean driving record, driving fewer miles, or completing an approved defensive driving course.

Some car insurers also offer usage-based programs that track driving behavior. These can reduce premiums for certain drivers, although savings aren't guaranteed — and it's worth noting that some programs may also increase rates based on driver behaviors.

Improve the factors within your control

Maintaining a clean driving record can help you qualify for better rates over time. And, in states where credit-based insurance scores are permitted, improving your credit may also help lower premiums. You should also review your car insurance policy before renewal to ensure your estimated annual mileage, listed drivers and other information remain accurate.

The bottom line

Car insurance prices may not return to their previous levels anytime soon, even as the pace of premium increases slows. But that doesn't mean you're stuck paying whatever your current car insurer charges. Comparing quotes, reviewing your coverage and taking advantage of available discounts could make a meaningful difference in your costs. The key is finding a more affordable policy that still provides the protection you need, rather than simply choosing the cheapest option available.