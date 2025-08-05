We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gold has long been a go-to asset in times of economic uncertainty, and unsurprisingly, many investors are once again turning to the precious metal for the protection it can offer in today's economic climate. With geopolitical tensions simmering, rates remaining high, stock market volatility becoming the norm and questions swirling around the Federal Reserve's next move, gold offers some big benefits, especially in terms of its traditional safe-haven appeal.

And, while the price of gold has fluctuated in recent months, it has also remained high overall this year, and has hit numerous records since the start of 2025. But while gold has been alluring overall recently, the reality is that not all gold investments are created equal. While gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and gold mining stocks offer exposure to the market, for example, many people are gravitating toward physical gold, especially in the form of 1-ounce gold bars.

So, why might this specific form of gold be a smart move this August? While no investment is risk-free, there are a few timely reasons these compact gold bars could offer solid value in today's financial climate.

Why 1-ounce gold bars could be a smart investment this August

If you're wondering why 1-ounce gold bars are one of the most compelling ways to invest in the precious metal right now, here's what you should know:

The short-term gold price forecast has been increased

While policy changes, economic news and other factors have pushed gold's price up and down over the last couple of months, a price rally could just be getting started. This week, Citi analysts raised their short-term gold price target to $3,500 per ounce, a notable increase from the current price, which has hovered around $3,300 in recent weeks. The firm cited a "negative U.S. outlook," including weaker job market indicators, softening economic growth and increased demand for safe-haven assets as the drivers behind the forecast revision.

If that prediction holds, investors who buy physical gold now — especially in manageable, tradable formats like 1-ounce bars — could see substantial appreciation in the near term. And, unlike larger bars, 1-ounce pieces are easier to sell individually, allowing for flexibility as prices climb. That makes it easier for investors to take advantage of short-term price rallies without requiring a large upfront investment.

But even if gold doesn't hit that $3,500 mark, the upward momentum and institutional bullishness suggest there's room for growth, or at least a reliable store of value, this month and beyond.

Inflation has been ticking back up

After months of cooling, inflation has been creeping upward again. Recent consumer price index (CPI) data shows modest increases in shelter and food costs, stoking concerns that the Federal Reserve's inflation fight may not be over just yet. And, sticky inflation — especially when coupled with stagnant wages or slow economic growth — can eat away at the purchasing power of cash and low-yield investments.

Gold, however, has historically served as a hedge against inflation. As fiat currencies weaken in real terms, the relative value of hard assets like gold tends to rise. This is particularly relevant now, with inflationary pressures resurfacing at a time when traditional stock and bond markets are facing heightened volatility. So, for investors looking to preserve purchasing power while sidestepping market turbulence, owning gold — especially in tangible, easy-to-store formats like 1-ounce bars — may be a strategic move.

Smaller bars offer flexibility and broader resale potential

While large gold bars can be efficient for institutional buyers or ultra-wealthy investors, 1-ounce bars offer a level of liquidity and versatility that makes them ideal for the average investor. They're small enough to sell in portions, easier to store securely at home or in a safety deposit box, and widely recognized by dealers and buyers alike.

In uncertain economic times, having an asset you can liquidate quickly, without having to offload an entire portion of your portfolio, can offer peace of mind. Whether you're looking to sell during a price surge or use gold as collateral for a loan, 1-ounce bars provide more flexibility than bulkier formats.

These bars also tend to carry lower premiums per ounce than fractional gold coins. That makes them a cost-effective way to gain exposure to the gold market without overpaying for collectability or rarity.

The bottom line

There are several compelling reasons why 1-ounce gold bars may be worth a look this August, from the revised price forecast increase to inflation concerns and investor-friendly versatility. These bars combine the security of physical gold with the flexibility of smaller denominations, and with expert forecasts pointing toward a potential surge in value, timing could be on your side.

As with all investments, though, it's important to consider your broader portfolio and financial goals before buying any type of gold. But if you're looking to protect against inflation, add diversification or capitalize on potential short-term growth, 1-ounce gold bars could be worth investing in now.