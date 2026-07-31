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Student loan forgiveness is still available to many borrowers, but the eligibility rules have shifted. Pla2na/Getty Images

Borrowers have spent the last few years trying to keep up with a steady stream of changes to the federal student loan system, many of which have had a direct impact on the extra help that's available for their student loan debt. A mix of court challenges, repayment plan overhauls and new legislation have reshaped the options available to millions of student loan borrowers, making it harder for them to know which benefits still exist — and which no longer do.

At the same time, many student loan borrowers are entering a new phase of repayment, further adding to the confusion. New federal student loan rules took effect on July 1, impacting how many future borrowers will repay their loans while prompting others to reevaluate their long-term repayment strategies. As those changes unfold, many borrowers are taking a fresh look at their options, especially if they've been hoping to eventually reduce or eliminate their remaining loan balances via student loan forgiveness.

While student loan forgiveness is still available, eligibility depends on far more than just having federal student debt. The type of loans you borrowed, your career, your repayment history and even the school you attended can all influence whether you qualify for relief. So, who exactly qualifies for this type of forgiveness now? That's what we'll answer below.

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Who qualifies for student loan forgiveness in 2026?

While student loan forgiveness opportunities remain available, eligibility varies by program. That said, there are some common ways borrowers can qualify, including:

Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF)

Public Service Loan Forgiveness remains one of the most valuable federal forgiveness programs available to borrowers. Student loan borrowers who work full-time for qualifying government agencies or eligible nonprofit organizations may qualify to have their remaining Direct Loan balance forgiven after making 120 qualifying monthly payments while employed by an eligible organization. Recent court rulings have also preserved the program after legal challenges to proposed eligibility restrictions. To qualify, borrowers generally need:

Eligible Direct Loans

Full-time employment with a qualifying public service employer

120 qualifying monthly payments

Enrollment in an eligible repayment plan

Healthcare workers, teachers, military personnel, first responders and many nonprofit employees may all qualify.

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Income-driven repayment forgiveness

Borrowers enrolled in qualifying income-driven repayment (IDR) plans may also become eligible for forgiveness after making the required number of qualifying payments. Depending on the plan and when the loans were borrowed, forgiveness generally occurs after 20 or 25 years of repayment for existing IDR plans.

That said, this year has brought significant changes to repayment options. New federal loans issued after July 1, 2026, are generally subject to the new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP) or the new tiered standard repayment plan, while many borrowers with older loans are transitioning away from SAVE, PAYE and ICR over the next two years.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness

Certain teachers working for five consecutive years in qualifying low-income schools or educational service agencies may qualify for Teacher Loan Forgiveness. Depending on the subject taught and other eligibility requirements, borrowers may receive forgiveness of up to $17,500 on eligible federal loans. This program is separate from PSLF, so borrowers who may qualify should carefully evaluate which option provides the greater long-term benefit before applying.

Disability discharge

Borrowers who become totally and permanently disabled may qualify to have eligible federal student loans discharged through the Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) discharge program. Eligibility is typically established through documentation from the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs or a physician certifying that the borrower meets the federal disability requirements.

School-related discharges

In some situations, borrowers may qualify for forgiveness because of circumstances involving their school rather than their own employment or repayment history. These programs apply only under specific circumstances, but they remain available to eligible borrowers. Examples include:

Borrower defense claims involving school misconduct

Closed school discharges

False certification discharges

Identity theft-related loan discharges

What should student loan borrowers do if they don't qualify for forgiveness?

Only specific types of borrowers will meet the requirements for federal loan forgiveness, but that doesn't mean there aren't opportunities to lower repayment costs. In turn, student loan borrowers should first review their federal loan portfolio through StudentAid.gov to determine what types of loans they have and which repayment plans they're eligible for. That's especially important right now, as new repayment rules mean borrowers with loans issued after July 1 face different options than those with older federal loans. If forgiveness isn't available, borrowers may still be able to improve their financial situation by:

Switching to a more affordable repayment plan if eligible

Consolidating eligible federal loans where appropriate

Taking advantage of employer student loan repayment assistance

Refinancing their student loans if they can qualify for a meaningfully lower interest rate, though refinancing federal loans to private student loans means giving up federal protections and forgiveness opportunities

Borrowers struggling with multiple forms of debt should also consider their broader financial picture. If high-rate credit card balances, personal loans or medical debt are making student loan payments difficult, addressing those obligations through budgeting strategies or other debt relief solutions may improve overall cash flow, allowing for more room to pay back student loan debt and reduce financial stress.

The bottom line

Student loan forgiveness remains available this year, but qualifying isn't as simple as having federal student debt. Eligibility depends on the specific forgiveness program, the type of loans you borrowed, your employment, your repayment history and, in some cases, personal circumstances such as disability or school misconduct. With major repayment changes now underway, borrowers should review their loan details carefully, confirm which repayment plans they're eligible for and make sure they're taking the necessary steps to preserve any forgiveness benefits they may qualify for in the future.