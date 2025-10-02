Who is Russ Vought? What to know about Trump's OMB director ahead of shutdown layoffs

Washington — Russell Vought, director of Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is front-and-center in government shutdown news, announcing the federal funding freezes and cuts and telling Republicans Wednesday that federal layoffs will begin in a "day or two," according to two sources.

As OMB director, Vought is responsible for overseeing and implementing the president's budget priorities across the federal government. President Trump said Thursday that he's meeting with Vought to determine whether "many Democrat agencies" are cut temporarily or permanently. Mr. Trump has said the ongoing government shutdown is a chance for Vought to cut out programs Democrats like, making it clear who is in charge of slashing the federal workforce.

"I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent," Mr. Trump said on Truth Social. "I can't believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity. They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Vought wants to slash federal jobs and spending, and has worked to in the past

As Mr. Trump suggested, Vought is leading the charge of cutting federal agencies and employees, a vision he's been trying to implement during the president's term thus far.

"You all know Russell Vought," the president said Tuesday. "He's become very popular recently because he can trim the budget to a level that you couldn't do any other way. So they're taking a risk by having a shutdown, because, because of the shutdown, we can do things medically and other ways, including benefits. We can cut large numbers of people."

Vought has also sought to claw back congressionally authorized federal spending through rescissions.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said Thursday on Fox News that Vought has been "dreaming about this moment, preparing for this moment since puberty."

Vought told Fox Business this week that "there are all manner of authorities to be able to keep this administration's policy agenda moving forward, and that includes reducing the size and scope of the government, and we will be looking for opportunities to do that."

Vought is freezing or cutting funding in blue states during the shutdown

On Wednesday, Vought announced the administration will cancel $8 billion in climate-related projects in 16 states. All of the states voted for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, and have Democrats in the Senate.

"Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda is being cancelled," he wrote on X Wednesday.

Vought also announced the administration is withholding $18 billion in funding for two infrastructure projects in New York City, a city represented by the two Democratic leaders in Congress.

"Roughly $18 billion in New York City infrastructure projects have been put on hold to ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles," Vought wrote on X.

The Department of Transportation specifically mentioned Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries in announcing the funding freeze, blaming them for the government shutdown.

Vought is one of the authors of Project 2025

As the president highlighted, Vought is one of the co-authors of Project 2025 the Trump-aligned Heritage Foundation's ultra-conservative policy blueprint for a Republican administration.

Vought is responsible for writing a key chapter in the 900-page document on the executive office of the president, arguing agencies should carry out the president's agenda and that the president should restrict the autonomy of agencies' bureaucratic experts.

Vought was also the vice president of Heritage Action, Heritage's lobbying arm.

Vought was part of the first Trump administration

Vought was also in leadership at OMB during Mr. Trump's first term, serving as both its deputy director and director.

Vought attended Wheaton College, a Christian liberal arts school, for his bachelor's degree, and George Washington University for his law degree.