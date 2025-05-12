White South Africans arrive in U.S. after Trump administration grants refugee status

A plane carrying dozens of White South Africans arrived at Dulles International Airport on Monday, a State Department official said, after the Trump administration granted them refugee status in the United States.

The group — which includes families with children — was expected to be greeted by U.S. officials at the northern Virginia airport, documents obtained by CBS News show.

Earlier this year, President Trump directed officials to allow South Africans of European descent to be resettled through the U.S. refugee program, alleging they have faced discrimination by South Africa's post-apartheid government. The South African government has strongly denied the allegation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.