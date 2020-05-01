Watch live: White House press secretary holds first formal briefing in over a year

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is scheduled to brief reporters Friday afternoon – the first formal briefing by a press secretary in over a year. Former press secretary Sarah Sanders held the last briefing in March 2019.

Dan Scavino Jr., the White House deputy chief of staff for communications, announced in a tweet Thursday evening that McEnany would be holding the briefing.

How to watch White House press briefing today

What: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a briefing

Date: Friday, May 1, 2020

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

McEnany was named the new White House press secretary in April, replacing Stephanie Grisham, who never held a formal press briefing during her short tenure. McEnany was previously a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, and a frequent surrogate for the president on cable news.

McEnany's briefing comes after weeks of daily press conferences by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by President Trump. Mr. Trump has minimized his appearances in the past week, attending only one formal press briefing on Monday.

The task force conferences often lasted two hours or more, with the president stirring controversy over his claims about the spread and mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic.