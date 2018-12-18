White House briefs press amid shutdown negotiations - live stream

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is delivering a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, as President Trump and Congress negotiate over a partial government funding bill with just a few days before the government runs out of funding for several major departments. Sanders said in an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning that administration does not want to shut down the government over funding for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, contradicting comments by Mr. Trump last week.

Funding for several agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, runs out on Dec. 21. Mr. Trump has requested $5 billion for a border wall, but Congressional Democrats say they would only vote for a bill which would grant $1.6 billion for border security. In an Oval Office meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, Mr. Trump said that he was "proud to shut down the government for border security."

However, Sanders said on Fox News Tuesday that the White House had been in communication with House and Senate members on both sides of the aisle, and that there are "other ways that we can get to that $5 billion" for wall funding.

"There is certainly a number of different funding sources that we've identified that we can use that we can couple with the money would that be given through congressional appropriations that would help us get to the $5 billion the president needs in order to protect our borders," Sanders said. The briefing is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Sanders is delivering a press briefing as former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn appears in court to be sentenced for lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian Envoy Sergey Kislyak. Mr. Trump tweeted about Flynn's sentencing Tuesday: "Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn. Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!"

The special counsel's office has recommended that Flynn receive zero to six months of incarceration due to his "substantial assistance" in the investigation.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced Tuesday that Mr. Trump has agreed to shut down his family's embattled Trump Foundation, following investigators' allegations the charity misused funds by directing them to Mr. Trump or his businesses. The attorney general will review and approve the process, including approving the charities slated to receive the foundation's remaining assets.

The Trump administration also announced on Tuesday that it is banning bump stocks, which make it easier to fire rounds from a semi-automatic weapon to "bump" the trigger faster, by rolling out a regulation amending the law and definition of illegal machine guns to include bump stocks.

Kathryn Watson contributed reporting