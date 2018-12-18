Michael Flynn to be sentenced - live updates

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is to be sentenced Tuesday morning in Washington, D.C., for lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russian Envoy Sergey Kislyak. President Trump tweeted about Flynn's sentencing Tuesday: "Good luck today in court to General Michael Flynn. Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!"

The special counsel's office has recommended that Flynn receive zero to six months of incarceration due to his "substantial assistance" in the investigation. He met with the special counsel 19 times as part of his agreement to cooperate with the government in its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The special counsel says Flynn has been cooperating in "several ongoing investigations." Flynn helped government investigators on a "range of issues, including interactions between individuals in the Presidential Transition Team and Russia."

Flynn's attorneys think he should receive probation and community service and be spared prison time, out of respect for his decades of military service and his "genuine contrition for the uncharacteristic error in judgment that brought him before this court."

On Monday, the judge in the case, Emmet Sullivan, ruled that the interview notes from Flynn's first interview with the FBI, conducted by agent Peter Strzok, must be released to the public, an order the special counsel complied with Monday evening.

Clare Hymes and Grace Segers contributed to this report.