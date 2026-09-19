MS NOW correspondent and cameraman turned away from White House after Trump ban

Two MS NOW staffers were turned away from the White House on Saturday morning, one day after President Trump said he was banning some outlets from the property.

Reporters from CNN and Politico will also be barred from the White House, Mr. Trump said on Truth Social Friday. He also threatened similar action against other outlets, but has not made any further announcements.

CBS News observed an MS NOW correspondent and cameraman being turned away from the White House around 8 a.m. Saturday. Both had their hard passes revoked. The correspondent, Akayla Gardner, said on MS NOW she was told her pass was disabled when she tried to swipe in. She said when she asked why, the security guard said the matter was above him.

MS NOW, formerly known as MSNBC, said in a statement that it "intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy."

"The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars," the news organization added.

CNN and Politico reporters have not been seen being barred from the White House, but both outlets issued statements in support of their staff on Friday. The president of the White House Correspondents' Association, Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich, said the organization "stands in defense of our colleagues at CNN, MSNOW, and Politico who are being singled out for doing their jobs."

Mr. Trump justified the ban on Friday by saying he was "tired of reading and seeing fake news" from the outlets. He did not highlight any specific stories. He told another reporter that he dislikes "dishonest press."

The White House referred CBS News to Mr. Trump's comments.

This is not the first time Mr. Trump has clashed with press outlets. Last year, the president took steps to bar the Associated Press from White House coverage after the outlet refused to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America." The news outlet sued on First Amendment grounds. In April 2025, a federal judge ruled the White House must restore the AP's access to presidential spaces. However, a federal appeals court allowed the administration to temporarily ban the AP from smaller restricted spaces, and that legal dispute is ongoing.

During Mr. Trump's first term, the White House attempted to take away the press pass of then-CNN correspondent Jim Acosta after a testy exchange between him and Mr. Trump. CNN filed suit, and a federal judge ordered Acosta's press pass to be restored.