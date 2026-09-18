Trump says he's banning CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House

Washington — President Trump said Friday that he is banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, the latest move by his administration to target media outlets over their reporting.

The president, who posted the announcement on Truth Social, also threatened to take similar action against other outlets.

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW … and Politico … from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" he wrote. "Media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow."

The move is sure to draw legal challenges. CBS News has reached out to the White House, Politico, MS NOW and CNN for comment.

Last year, the president took steps to bar the Associated Press from White House coverage after the AP refused to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America," prompting the news outlet to sue on First Amendment grounds.

A federal judge in April 2025 ruled the White House must restore the AP's access to presidential spaces, but a federal appeals court allowed the administration to temporarily ban the AP from smaller restricted spaces. That legal dispute is ongoing.