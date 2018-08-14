Live: White House briefing August 14, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET (scheduled)
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Potential briefing topics:
- Omarosa arbitration complaint: President Trump's campaign organization has filed an arbitration complaint against former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman for an alleged breach of a confidentiality agreement. She alleges that she has heard an audio recording of Mr. Trump saying the "n-word." Mr. Trump says the claim is not true, and has called her a "lowlife" and a "dog."
- Manafort: The defense rested its case Tuesday in the fraud trial of former former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Closing arguments are expected to take place Wednesday;
