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PSLF is one of the most valuable student loan benefits available right now, but you have to qualify for it. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The federal student loan system looks very different today than it did just a year ago. New legislation that went into effect last month has reshaped repayment options for future borrowers. Longstanding repayment programs have been overhauled, and legal challenges are now creating uncertainty around parts of the student loan relief system. In turn, keeping up with the new federal loan changes has become almost as challenging as making the payments for the borrowers who are struggling to afford their student loan debt.

That uncertainty is having an outsized impact on borrowers pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), in particular. The PSLF program has long offered a path to loan forgiveness for teachers, nurses, government employees and many nonprofit workers, but recent policy changes have prompted fresh questions about who still qualifies, which repayment plans count and whether borrowers already working toward forgiveness need to change course.

The good news is that PSLF remains available right now, but understanding whether you're eligible requires more than simply knowing where you work. So, which student loan borrowers will actually qualify for this type of forgiveness in 2026? That's what we'll examine below.

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Which student loan borrowers qualify for public service loan forgiveness in 2026?

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program continues to allow borrowers who qualify to have the remaining balance on eligible federal Direct Loans forgiven after enough qualifying monthly payments have been made, provided that the borrower is working full-time for a qualifying public service employer. That said, meeting the basic standard for forgiveness also involves satisfying several other important requirements, too. Here's who may qualify in 2026:

Borrowers with eligible public service employers

Employment remains the cornerstone of PSLF eligibility. Generally, borrowers must work full-time for a qualifying employer to pursue this type of forgiveness, including:

Federal, state, local or tribal government agencies

Public schools and colleges

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations

Certain other nonprofit organizations that provide qualifying public services

Borrowers can use the Department of Education's PSLF Help Tool to verify whether their employer qualifies before counting on future payments toward forgiveness.

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Borrowers with eligible federal loans

Not every type of student loan will qualify for this type of forgiveness, either. PSLF is generally limited to federal Direct Loans, which means that borrowers with older Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or Perkins Loans typically need to consolidate those loans into a Direct Consolidation Loan before future payments can count toward PSLF. Consolidation doesn't automatically preserve previous payment history, though, so borrowers should understand the consequences before making changes.

Borrowers making qualifying monthly payments

Making 120 payments isn't enough if those payments don't satisfy the program's requirements. Most borrowers pursuing PSLF need to make those qualifying payments under an eligible repayment plan while remaining employed full-time by a qualifying employer. Historically, income-driven repayment (IDR) plans have been the primary path, although the standard 10-year repayment plan can also qualify in certain situations.

However, borrowers who took out federal loans on or after July 1, 2026, face different repayment rules under the new federal student loan framework. Those newer borrowers generally must use the new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP) if they want their payments to count toward PSLF, making it especially important to understand which repayment system applies to your loans.

Borrowers who properly certify their employment

While borrowers don't have to wait until reaching 120 payments to document their work history, regularly certifying qualifying employment can help prevent unpleasant surprises later. By submitting employment certification periodically, it allows the Department of Education to update borrowers' qualifying payment counts and identify potential issues before they reach the forgiveness stage.

Borrowers whose employers remain eligible

Another change to PSLF this year involves regulations concerning qualifying employers. Rules that took effect last month address situations involving organizations found to have a "substantial illegal purpose," although portions of those changes are currently facing legal challenges in federal court. Borrowers working for nonprofit organizations should continue monitoring guidance if their employer could be affected by these new rules.

What other options can make your student loan debt more affordable now?

Not everyone will qualify for PSLF, and even the borrowers who may be eligible in the future could have years remaining before reaching forgiveness. Fortunately, other strategies can help reduce monthly student loan costs or make repayment more manageable.

Income-driven repayment plans continue to provide payment options tied to a borrower's income for many existing federal loan borrowers, though available plans have changed significantly over the past year. If you're no longer eligible for one plan, another income-based option may still be available depending on when you borrowed your loans.

Student loan consolidation may also make sense for borrowers who have multiple federal loan types or need to convert older loans into Direct Loans to pursue certain federal benefits. However, because loan consolidation can affect borrowers' payment histories, it's worth reviewing the long-term implications before moving forward.

Borrowers who are struggling financially but don't qualify for PSLF may also want to contact their loan servicer to find out what help is available. Depending on the circumstances, they may be eligible for temporary relief through deferment, forbearance or another repayment arrangement while regaining their financial footing.

And, borrowers with strong credit and stable income who don't expect to pursue federal forgiveness may want to consider refinancing with a private lender to secure a lower interest rate. However, refinancing federal loans permanently eliminates access to federal benefits like PSLF and income-driven repayment, so it's a decision that should be weighed carefully.

The bottom line

Public Service Loan Forgiveness remains one of the most valuable student loan benefits available in 2026, but qualifying requires much more than simply working in public service. Eligible employment, the right type of federal loans, qualifying repayment plans and consistent documentation all play a role in reaching forgiveness after 120 qualifying payments. As federal student loan policies continue to evolve, however, borrowers should review their eligibility regularly, certify their employment and stay informed about any changes that could affect their repayment path.