When you should call a tax relief professional — and when you shouldn't

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Hiring a tax relief professional can be a smart move, but only when your situation calls for it. William_Potter/Getty Images

With the tax filing deadline just weeks away, many taxpayers are now submitting last year's federal tax information to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). In turn, millions of Americans will soon have a clearer picture of what they owe to the IRS — but for some, that balance won't be easy to fit into the budget. In these cases, what started as a routine tax filing may turn into a serious financial problem with no clear resolution, especially if the tax debt is larger than expected.

The IRS expects to receive the full payment when you submit your tax filings each year, and if you don't pay what's owed, the consequences begin almost immediately. Penalties and interest start adding up, increasing the total cost of your tax debt over time. And, in the current economic environment, where many people are already struggling with expensive debt, a ballooning tax burden can escalate your financial problems quickly.

While some taxpayers can ultimately find ways to resolve what they owe on their own, others may benefit from getting help from a tax relief professional instead. But how do you know which approach would work best for your unpaid tax debt before the costs grow and options narrow? That's what we'll examine below.

Find out how to get help with your IRS tax debt now.

When you should call a tax relief professional

There are certain times when you may benefit from having a tax relief professional assist you with your unpaid tax debt. Here's when it could make sense to do so:

When your tax debt is large, growing or difficult to repay

If you owe a significant amount to the IRS, generally $10,000 or more, it may be time to bring in a professional. At this level, you are more likely to qualify for programs like an Offer in Compromise, which allows you to settle your debt for less than the full amount owed, or have other options, like Currently Not Collectible status.

The IRS offers these programs directly to taxpayers, but navigating them can be complicated. A tax relief professional can assess your eligibility, ensure your documentation is accurate and help position your case in a way that improves your chances of approval.

Learn about the tax relief options you qualify for today.

When you're facing enforcement actions

Once the IRS begins more serious collection efforts like filing a federal tax lien, issuing a levy or garnishing wages, the stakes change. At that point, the timing and strategy matter a lot more, and the margin for error shrinks. In these cases, a tax relief professional can help you respond quickly, request holds on collection activity and negotiate terms to resolve the debt while minimizing financial disruption. They can also communicate with the IRS on your behalf.

When you have multiple years of unfiled returns

Unfiled tax returns complicate everything. The IRS may file substitute returns on your behalf, and if this happens, the filings will often overstate your liability by excluding deductions and credits you could otherwise claim. That can inflate your tax debt significantly. In these cases, a tax relief professional may be able to help reconstruct records, file accurate returns and reduce the total amount you owe.

When your situation involves business taxes or legal risk

If your tax issues extend beyond personal income taxes and include things like payroll tax liabilities or potential fraud concerns, getting professional help is especially important. These cases often carry additional rules, higher penalties and, in some instances, personal liability for business owners. A tax relief professional can typically help guide you through these complexities, help protect your rights and ensure that any resolution aligns with IRS requirements and broader legal considerations.

When you may not need a tax relief professional

On the other hand, many common tax issues can be resolved without hiring a third party, including the following:

When your balance is relatively manageable

If you owe a few thousand dollars or less and have a steady income, the IRS offers payment plans that can be set up online. These installment agreements are often faster and cheaper to establish on your own than through a paid service.

When you can pay off the balance in a reasonable timeframe

Short-term payment plans (typically 180 days or less) don't require extensive negotiation or documentation. If you can realistically pay the debt within that window, there's little advantage to hiring outside help.

When you're seeking basic penalty relief

The IRS offers first-time penalty abatement for taxpayers with a clean compliance history. This can often be requested directly with a phone call or written request, without the need for a professional intermediary.

When your tax situation is simple and up to date

If you've filed all required returns and your issue is limited to a balance due, you may not need expert assistance. The IRS website provides tools and guidance that are appropriate for most standard scenarios.

The bottom line

Calling a tax relief professional can be a smart move, but only when your situation calls for it. Larger, more complex or higher-risk tax issues often benefit from expert support, particularly when negotiation or enforcement is involved. But for simpler cases, the IRS's existing programs may be enough to resolve the issue without added expense. So, before making a decision, assess the complexity and urgency of your situation and then decide whether professional help will meaningfully improve your outcome.