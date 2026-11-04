When is life insurance taxable?

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Life insurance proceeds aren't typically considered income for a beneficiary, but there could be exceptions. jayk7/Getty Images

Life insurance can be a game-changer, providing much-needed financial support when a loved one dies. But many beneficiaries often wonder if that money comes with a tax burden.

In most cases, it doesn't, as the payout is not considered a part of the beneficiary's taxable income. There are some rare instances in which you may owe taxes on a life insurance payout, though.

Below, we'll break down what you need to know about the taxability of life insurance and what it may mean for you and your loved ones.

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Are life insurance proceeds taxable?

Life insurance proceeds aren't typically considered income for a beneficiary, so if someone receives a lump-sum policy payout after a loved one's passing, it usually isn't taxable. That noted, this isn't uniform and there are multiple instances in which you may receive a tax bill alongside a life insurance payout. Some instances in which life insurance may be taxable include:

You received the payout in installments

If a beneficiary's payout is done in installments over time, they may owe taxes on certain interest payments if they exceed the policy's paid value. This might happen if the policy has earned interest, for example.

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You make a cash withdrawal from your policy.

Permanent life insurance policies have a cash value that you may be able to withdraw from once it reaches a certain point. These withdrawals are generally taxable if they exceed what you've already paid in premiums.

You surrender or sell your policy.

If you give up your life insurance policy in exchange for cash, the money you receive for the policy in excess of your premiums must be reported as income and is therefore taxable.

Your employer–provided benefits exceed $50,000.

If your employer provides life insurance coverage that's over $50,000, you will be taxed on the cost of the excess coverage, minus any portion you already paid toward the policy.

You received interest from your policy.

Some life insurance policies earn interest and grow in value over time. The interest earned from these policies is taxable when the insurer holds or delays the death benefit and pays interest on it, or when you withdraw or surrender for more than you paid in.

While these circumstances can potentially trigger a tax event, they're not necessarily guaranteed to as the provider, policy and more can all impact what you'll ultimately be responsible for. The IRS has a tool to help you determine if your specific life insurance proceeds are taxable. It includes a questionnaire that can better inform your next steps.

What to know about taxes when withdrawing or surrendering life insurance benefits

Withdrawing money from the cash value of a life insurance policy can result in taxes, but only if the amount you're taking out exceeds the premiums that have been paid toward the policy to date. So, for example, if you withdrew $100,000 from your life insurance policy, but you've only paid $80,000 in premiums, you'd owe taxes on that $20,000 difference.

Surrendering or selling your policy in exchange for cash can trigger a similar taxable event. A similar rule applies: If the amount you get for the policy is more than what was paid so far, you'll have to pay taxes on the overage.

Finally, you might also owe taxes if you borrow against your life insurance policy with a loan. In this scenario, if the loan was not repaid before the policy terminated, you would owe taxes on the amount by which the unpaid loan, plus any cash you get back, exceeds what you paid in premiums.

How estate tax and life insurance work

Sometimes, life insurance proceeds will be paid to a policyholder's estate instead of a specific person. If this happens, it could trigger estate taxes on the proceeds.

This scenario might occur if:

Every named beneficiary has also died. The policyholder specifically named their estate as the beneficiary.

Estate taxes are owed on estates that exceed a certain total net worth — including all assets and property. For 2026 deaths, an estate must be valued at $15 million or more to owe federal estate taxes, the IRS notes.

Can you avoid taxes on life insurance proceeds?

Choosing a lump-sum payout can help you avoid taxes on any life insurance proceeds you receive. If you have a particularly high net worth, putting the policy in an irrevocable trust can help prevent it from being taxable under your estate.

Ultimately, though, the best way to avoid taxes on life insurance proceeds (for you or your heirs) is to consult a tax professional when purchasing or making a change to your policy, whether that be withdrawing funds from it, transferring ownership, or surrendering the policy entirely.