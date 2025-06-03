We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In today's unusual economy, lenders are keeping a closer eye on risk. While inflation is cooling and interest rates may be on the way down, consumers are still carrying historically high levels of credit card debt — more than $1.18 trillion currently, according to the New York Fed. Credit card delinquencies and defaults are also rising. And for credit card issuers, that means tightening the reins a bit.

One way they do that? Reducing customers' credit limits. And even if you've had your card for years, paid on time and rarely carried a balance, your issuer could still slash your available credit with little or no notice. It's a frustrating move that can dent your credit score and limit your financial flexibility. But it's also perfectly legal in most cases.

So what causes a credit card issuer to lower your credit limit? And what can you do if it happens to you? Below, we'll detail what you need to know.

When can your credit card issuer lower your credit limit?

Credit card issuers can lower your credit limit at almost any time — and for a range of reasons. While they're legally required to notify you after the fact, they don't have to ask for your permission beforehand. Here are some of the most common reasons they might take action:

You haven't used the card in a while

If your card has been sitting idle for months, the credit card issuer may decide it's a risk to keep the full credit line available. This is especially true during periods of economic uncertainty when banks want to minimize exposure to unused credit that could suddenly be tapped.

Your credit score dropped

Issuers regularly check your credit reports via a practice known as a soft pull. If it shows that your score has dropped due to late payments, high credit utilization or a new collection account, that could raise a red flag and prompt them to lower your credit limit as a precaution.

You've recently had high balances or missed payments

If you're carrying a larger balance than usual or have started missing payments, it may signal financial strain. Issuers might respond by reducing your limit to reduce potential future losses.

There's been a change in your income or financial situation

If you recently reported a lower income on a credit line increase request or updated your financial info through the bank, that could factor into their risk assessment and trigger a limit reduction.

The issuer is reevaluating risk across all cardholders

Sometimes it's not about you at all. Issuers occasionally conduct broad reviews of their entire customer base to manage risk or adjust to new economic realities. If that happens, even customers in good standing could see their limits cut.

What to do if your credit card issuer lowers your credit limit

If you've been hit with a credit limit decrease, don't panic, but do act quickly. Here's how to protect your finances and your credit score:

Call and ask for an explanation

Start by contacting your issuer to find out why your limit was reduced. If it was due to inactivity, using the card regularly (even for small purchases) might help you restore your previous limit. If the reason was tied to your credit, it's worth checking your credit reports to confirm what the issuer saw.

Request a credit limit increase

In some cases, you can ask for your original limit to be reinstated, especially if you've improved your credit or have a strong payment history. Some issuers may require updated income information or run a hard credit check to approve the request.

Review your overall credit utilization

A lower limit can cause your credit utilization ratio to spike, especially if you carry balances. To minimize damage to your credit score, consider paying down other card balances or spreading purchases across multiple cards (if available).

Monitor your credit reports

If the issuer cited your credit profile as a reason for the limit drop, review your reports. Look for errors, late payments or new inquiries that may have triggered the change and dispute any inaccuracies.

Consider switching to another card

If the issuer won't budge and you feel you've been unfairly treated, it may be time to move on. Compare other credit card offers, especially those with better limits or perks, and consider applying once your credit stabilizes.

The bottom line

A reduced credit limit can feel like a personal slight, but frequently, it's just a reflection of a lender trying to manage risk in an unpredictable economy. Unfortunately, even responsible cardholders aren't immune.

To avoid this type of issue, it can help to keep tabs on your credit, use your cards periodically and maintain good financial habits. If your limit is reduced, don't be afraid to advocate for yourself, but also be prepared to adjust your credit strategy accordingly. In many cases, you can bounce back without long-term damage.