What's open and closed on Presidents Day 2025? Here's which services to expect on the federal holiday.

Hundreds of federal workers laid off, more expected, sources say Hundreds of federal workers laid off, more expected, sources say 02:07

George Washington's birthday, the state and federal holiday commonly known as Presidents Day, falls this year on Feb. 17, 2025. With regular U.S. mail service suspended and the post office, schools, banks and the stock market closed, the low-key holiday lends itself to relaxing at home or enjoying the day out. Here's what's open and closed this Presidents Day.

Does mail run on Presidents' Day?

U.S. Postal Service: Regular USPS mail services are suspended on Monday in observance of the national holiday, according to the U.S. Postal Service's website. That includes all residential and business deliveries by regular mail and retail transactions.

But Priority Mail Express mail, which is delivered all year round, will be delivered on Feb. 17. The Postal Service will resume its normal delivery and collection schedules on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

DHL, FedEx and UPS: All three major shipping companies will be open on Presidents Day, although FedEx notes there may be "Early on-call pickups and drop box pickups in some areas."

Are banks open on Presidents Day?

Banks are closed on Presidents Day, one of 11 federal holidays recognized by the Federal Reserve. Customers can still make transactions at ATMs or online on Feb. 17.

The U.S. stock market will also be closed in observance of the federal holiday. Originally celebrated on Feb. 22, George Washington's actual birthday, Presidents Day was moved to the third Monday in February in 1971 by an act of Congress known as the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

One of the biggest sales days of the year, Presidents Day — an unofficial name coined by advertisers — has become more associated with big savings on TVs and mattresses than the life of America's first president.

Are government offices open on Presidents Day?

With nonessential federal employees given the day off, most government offices such as courthouses, Department of Motor Vehicles, and public schools and libraries are closed on Presidents Day. The Department of Sanitation is closed in most cities, but in some places, like Los Angeles, it will remain open.

Which grocery stores are closed on Presidents Day?

Most major supermarket chains, including Albertsons, Aldis, Costco, Kroger and Trader Joe's, are open on Monday, Feb. 17., but you may want to check ahead when it comes to local grocers.

Which fast-food chains are closed on Presidents Day?

You'll be hard-pressed to find a fast-food chain that isn't open on Presidents Day, which is one of the busiest days for restaurant food delivery, according to DoorDash.