Mark your 2025 calendar with these dates for holidays and more key events this year

As 2025 gets started, planning for the year is in full swing. Here is a list of 2025 holidays, special events, big games, cultural milestones and other key dates to mark on your calendar, including information on the Super Bowl and movie releases.

2025 federal holidays

New Year's Day - Wednesday, Jan. 1

Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Monday, Jan. 20

Washington's Birthday / Presidents Day - Monday, Feb. 17

Memorial Day - Monday, May 26

Juneteenth

Independence Day - Friday, July 4

Labor Day - Monday, Sept. 1

Columbus Day / Indigenous People's Day - Monday, Oct. 13

Veterans Day - Tuesday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving - Thursday, Nov. 27

Christmas Day - Thursday, Dec. 25

2025 non-federal holidays

Chinese New Year - Wednesday, Jan. 29

Groundhog Day - Sunday, Feb. 2 - How accurate are Punxsutawney Phil's Groundhog Day predictions?

Valentine's Day - Friday, Feb. 14

Ramadan - (tentative start date) Friday, Feb. 28

Mardi Gras - Tuesday, March 4

Ash Wednesday - Wednesday, March 5

Holi - Friday, March 14

St. Patrick's Day - Monday, March 17

Nowruz - Thursday, March 20 (date varies depending on location)

Passover - evening of Saturday, April 12 through April 20

Good Friday - Friday, April 18

Easter Sunday - Sunday, April 20

Cinco de Mayo - Monday, May 5

Mother's Day - Sunday, May 11

Flag Day - Saturday, June 14

Father's Day - Sunday, June 15

Diwali - begins Monday, Oct. 20

Halloween - Friday, Oct. 31

Hanukkah - evening of Sunday, Dec. 14 through Monday, Dec. 22

Christmas Eve - Wednesday, Dec. 24

Kwanzaa - Friday, Dec. 26 through Thursday, Jan. 1

New Year's Eve - Wednesday, Dec. 31

2025 major political events

Inauguration Day

N.J. gubernatorial election - Tuesday, Nov. 4

Virginia gubernatorial election - Tuesday, Nov. 4

Special elections expected to fill vacancies in Congress based on Trump's nominations

2025 major sports events

Super Bowl

NBA All-Star Game - Sunday, Feb. 16

Daytona 500 - Sunday, Feb. 16

Major League Baseball Opening Day - Thursday, March 27

Boston Marathon - Monday, April 21

Kentucky Derby - Saturday, May 3

Preakness Stakes - Saturday, May 17

Belmont Stakes - Saturday, June 7

Major League Baseball All-Star Game - Tuesday, July 15

New York City Marathon - Sunday, Nov. 2

2025 awards shows

Golden Globe Awards

Grammy Awards

SAG Awards - Sunday, Feb. 23

Academy Awards - Sunday, March 2

Tony Awards (on CBS) - Sunday, June 8

2025 movie releases

While movie release dates can change, Hollywood studios have announced 2025 dates for several big movies, including "Captain America: Brave New World," "Black Bag," "Snow White," "A Minecraft Movie," "Thunderbolts," "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," Jurassic World Rebirth," "Superman," "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," "Freakier Friday," "Now You See Me 3," and "Wicked: For Good."

Head over to IMDB for more movie release dates.

2025 astrological events

Quadrantids meteor shower - Friday, Jan. 3

January full moon reaches peak illumination - Monday, Jan. 13

February full moon reaches peak illumination - Wednesday, Feb. 12

March full moon reaches peak illumination - Friday, March 14

April full moon reaches peak illumination - Saturday, April 12

Eta Aquariids meteor shower - Tuesday, May 6 (preliminary date from NASA)

May full moon reaches peak illumination - Monday, May 12

June full moon reaches peak illumination - Wednesday, June 11

July full moon reaches peak illumination - Thursday, July 10

Perseids meteor shower peak estimate - Tuesday, Aug. 12 (preliminary date from NASA)

August full moon reaches peak illumination - Saturday, Aug. 9

September full moon reaches peak illumination - Sunday, Sept. 7

October full moon reaches peak illumination - Monday, Oct. 6

Orionids meteor shower - Tuesday, Oct. 21 (preliminary date from NASA)

November full moon reaches peak illumination - Wednesday, Nov. 5

December full moon reaches peak illumination - Thursday, Dec. 4

Geminids meteor shower - Saturday- Sunday, Dec. 13- Dec. 14 (preliminary date from NASA)

More 2025 dates to know -

Daylight Saving Time starts

Spring starts (vernal equinox) - Thursday, March 20

Tax Day

Met Gala - Monday, May 5

Summer starts ( summer solstice

Fall starts (autumnal equinox) - Monday, Sept. 22

Daylight Saving Time ends

Winter starts ( winter solstice