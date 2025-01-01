Mark your 2025 calendar with these dates for holidays and more key events this year
As 2025 gets started, planning for the year is in full swing. Here is a list of 2025 holidays, special events, big games, cultural milestones and other key dates to mark on your calendar, including information on the Super Bowl and movie releases.
2025 federal holidays
- New Year's Day - Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Monday, Jan. 20
- Washington's Birthday / Presidents Day - Monday, Feb. 17
- Memorial Day - Monday, May 26
- Juneteenth - Thursday, June 19
- Independence Day - Friday, July 4
- Labor Day - Monday, Sept. 1
- Columbus Day / Indigenous People's Day - Monday, Oct. 13
- Veterans Day - Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Thanksgiving - Thursday, Nov. 27
- Christmas Day - Thursday, Dec. 25
2025 non-federal holidays
- Chinese New Year - Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Groundhog Day - Sunday, Feb. 2 - How accurate are Punxsutawney Phil's Groundhog Day predictions?
- Valentine's Day - Friday, Feb. 14
- Ramadan - (tentative start date) Friday, Feb. 28
- Mardi Gras - Tuesday, March 4
- Ash Wednesday - Wednesday, March 5
- Holi - Friday, March 14
- St. Patrick's Day - Monday, March 17
- Nowruz - Thursday, March 20 (date varies depending on location)
- Passover - evening of Saturday, April 12 through April 20
- Good Friday - Friday, April 18
- Easter Sunday - Sunday, April 20
- Cinco de Mayo - Monday, May 5
- Mother's Day - Sunday, May 11
- Flag Day - Saturday, June 14
- Father's Day - Sunday, June 15
- Diwali - begins Monday, Oct. 20
- Halloween - Friday, Oct. 31
- Hanukkah - evening of Sunday, Dec. 14 through Monday, Dec. 22
- Christmas Eve - Wednesday, Dec. 24
- Kwanzaa - Friday, Dec. 26 through Thursday, Jan. 1
- New Year's Eve - Wednesday, Dec. 31
2025 major political events
- Inauguration Day - Monday, Jan. 20
- N.J. gubernatorial election - Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Virginia gubernatorial election - Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Special elections expected to fill vacancies in Congress based on Trump's nominations
2025 major sports events
- Super Bowl - Sunday, Feb. 9
- NBA All-Star Game - Sunday, Feb. 16
- Daytona 500 - Sunday, Feb. 16
- Major League Baseball Opening Day - Thursday, March 27
- Boston Marathon - Monday, April 21
- Kentucky Derby - Saturday, May 3
- Preakness Stakes - Saturday, May 17
- Belmont Stakes - Saturday, June 7
- Major League Baseball All-Star Game - Tuesday, July 15
- New York City Marathon - Sunday, Nov. 2
2025 awards shows
- Golden Globe Awards (on CBS) - Sunday, Jan. 5
- Grammy Awards (on CBS) - Sunday, Feb. 2
- SAG Awards - Sunday, Feb. 23
- Academy Awards - Sunday, March 2
- Tony Awards (on CBS) - Sunday, June 8
2025 movie releases
While movie release dates can change, Hollywood studios have announced 2025 dates for several big movies, including "Captain America: Brave New World," "Black Bag," "Snow White," "A Minecraft Movie," "Thunderbolts," "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning," Jurassic World Rebirth," "Superman," "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," "Freakier Friday," "Now You See Me 3," and "Wicked: For Good."
Head over to IMDB for more movie release dates.
2025 astrological events
- Quadrantids meteor shower - Friday, Jan. 3
- January full moon reaches peak illumination - Monday, Jan. 13
- February full moon reaches peak illumination - Wednesday, Feb. 12
- March full moon reaches peak illumination - Friday, March 14
- April full moon reaches peak illumination - Saturday, April 12
- Eta Aquariids meteor shower - Tuesday, May 6 (preliminary date from NASA)
- May full moon reaches peak illumination - Monday, May 12
- June full moon reaches peak illumination - Wednesday, June 11
- July full moon reaches peak illumination - Thursday, July 10
- Perseids meteor shower peak estimate - Tuesday, Aug. 12 (preliminary date from NASA)
- August full moon reaches peak illumination - Saturday, Aug. 9
- September full moon reaches peak illumination - Sunday, Sept. 7
- October full moon reaches peak illumination - Monday, Oct. 6
- Orionids meteor shower - Tuesday, Oct. 21 (preliminary date from NASA)
- November full moon reaches peak illumination - Wednesday, Nov. 5
- December full moon reaches peak illumination - Thursday, Dec. 4
- Geminids meteor shower - Saturday- Sunday, Dec. 13- Dec. 14 (preliminary date from NASA)
More 2025 dates to know -
- Daylight Saving Time starts - Sunday, March 9
- Spring starts (vernal equinox) - Thursday, March 20
- Tax Day - Tuesday, April 15
- Met Gala - Monday, May 5
- Summer starts (summer solstice) - Friday, June 20
- Fall starts (autumnal equinox) - Monday, Sept. 22
- Daylight Saving Time ends - Sunday, Nov. 2
- Winter starts (winter solstice) - Sunday, Dec. 21