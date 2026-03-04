We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Inheriting gold or other precious metals is genuinely different from inheriting cash or a brokerage account. Wirestock/Getty Images

If you inherit physical gold, there's a good chance that, unless you already invest in precious metals, you aren't quite sure what to do with it. It might arrive in the form of a few gold coins tucked in a drawer, a set of small gold bars wrapped in cloth or a collection accumulated over decades by someone who quietly believed in the precious metal long before it was in high demand like it is now. Whatever the form, though, what you're holding in gold is worth more right now than almost any point in modern history.

The price of gold has been climbing rapidly over the last year, and gold is currently trading at $5,175.78 per ounce (as of March 4, 2026). The forces that have been driving gold's price higher likely aren't letting up anytime soon, either. Central banks are still diversifying away from dollar-denominated assets, which are increasingly viewed as risky. And, the uptick in gold's price has also led to heavier-than-normal demand by regular investors, too, as have the economic hurdles that are still looming.

That makes this an especially consequential moment to be sitting on inherited gold. So before you do anything — sell it, store it or simply wait — there are some important steps to work through first.

What to do if you inherit gold or other precious metals

Whether you've inherited a handful of gold coins or several bars of gold bullion, here's what to prioritize:

Get a professional appraisal immediately

Before anything else, establish the fair market value of the gold you've inherited. When a beneficiary inherits precious metals, the cost basis resets to the fair market value on the date of the decedent's death, a process known as "step-up in basis."

Without proper valuation, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) may challenge reported figures, leading to tax penalties. This appraisal is the foundation for everything that comes after, including taxes, insurance and any eventual sale of your inherited gold.

Understand the step-up in basis and why it matters right now

If the gold came through an inheritance, it will usually receive a step-up in basis to its fair market value at the time of the original owner's death. In practical terms, that means if your relative purchased gold years ago when prices were far lower, you won't owe taxes on all that appreciation — only on any gains above what it was worth when you inherited it.

All inherited property is treated as long-term for capital gains purposes, no matter how long you personally held it. That's a meaningful advantage compared to receiving gold as a gift, where the original owner's much lower cost basis typically carries over to you.

Know what you'll owe if you sell

Physical gold, such as gold coins and bars, is treated by the IRS as a collectible. Long-term gains on collectibles are taxed at a maximum rate of 28% — not the 15% or 20% long-term capital gains rates many investors expect from stocks.

That's a higher tax rate than most people anticipate, and it's worth factoring into any decision to sell your gold quickly. In most cases, it makes sense to consult a tax professional before liquidating your gold, particularly if you've inherited a significant amount.

Secure the precious metal properly

Private vault facilities for gold storage offer enhanced features such as advanced security measures and comprehensive insurance coverage specifically designed for precious metals. Home gold storage, on the other hand, requires substantial infrastructure, including a high-quality fire- and burglar-resistant safe, and standard homeowner's insurance typically limits coverage for precious metals. Given current gold prices, the cost of proper storage is easily justified, so take the time to determine which option makes sense. Doing so is a crucial part of owning physical gold.

Consider whether to hold, sell or convert

With gold's value near record highs, selling your assets immediately might seem tempting, but it's not the only option. Holding gives you exposure to continued upside if the bullish trend continues. You can also roll physical gold into a self-directed gold IRA, which offers certain tax advantages for long-term holders.

Most financial advisors recommend keeping precious metals capped to no more than 5% to 10% of your overall portfolio, so you should also factor in how this inheritance fits into your broader financial picture. Once you've done that, you can adjust as necessary to ensure you're working with a properly diversified portfolio.

Document everything

Keep a clear paper trail tied to your gold, including the appraisal documentation you receive, any estate or probate documents that are passed over to you, the storage records and eventually any sale receipts. Creating even one simple folder now with the date-of-death valuation, appraisal and sale receipts will save you both time and stress in the future.

The bottom line

Inheriting gold or other precious metals is genuinely different from inheriting cash or a brokerage account. The tax rules are unique, the valuation process is non-negotiable and the storage decisions are yours to make at a moment when the stakes are unusually high. With gold trading near $5,200 an ounce and prices that have more than doubled over the last year, what you've inherited may be worth far more than you realize — and handling it carefully from the start is the best way to honor that value.