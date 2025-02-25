The price of gold has surpassed numerous price records over the last year. Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you haven't yet invested in gold, the window of opportunity to get in at a reasonable entry price point could soon be closing. While investing in the precious metal hit an 11-year high in 2023 and numerous price records were surpassed in 2024, the gold market has remained strong in the early part of 2025, too. The price of the precious broke the $2,900 mark in February and is poised to surpass the $3,000 mark, perhaps as soon as March.

Against this backdrop, and with the need for a hedge against inflation and a portfolio diversifier strong (both benefits gold can provide effectively), prospective investors should consider making some timely moves right now, before the price of gold has a chance to hit the $3,000 mark. Below, we'll break down three moves to consider making before that happens.

What to do before gold's price hits $3,000

Gold doesn't come with the same advantages and drawbacks that some other assets do. So investing in the metal should be approached uniquely, particularly now. Here are three things investors should do before the price surpasses $3,000 per ounce:

Understand which gold type is right for you

There is a multitude of gold investing options available. From gold IRAs to gold ETFs, gold stocks, gold futures and more, there's plenty to choose from. But not every or even most gold investments will be right for your personal financial needs and goals. Consider exploring all of the above options, then, to determine which is most appropriate for you. Some, like gold stocks, may come with more risks than your portfolio could endure. Others, however, like gold IRAs, may be more advantageous, especially for beginner investors who aren't planning to retire anytime soon. To get the most value out of your gold investment however, particularly before the price rises yet again, you'll want to first understand which type (or types) are right for you now.

Invest before the price becomes prohibitive

Once you've determined which gold type is most beneficial for you, you'll want to be proactive and invest in it before the price becomes prohibitive. And remember that you don't need to pay that full $3,000 to get started. You can invest in smaller amounts to just get started before building up your investment over time (experts recommend limiting it to a maximum of 10% of your overall portfolio). But being aggressive now makes sense since the price has risen by more than $1,000 per ounce from where it was in January 2024. Delaying action for a lower entry price point that may never materialize is a costly mistake worth avoiding.

Limit your investment

Yes, you should explore all of your potential gold investing options before the price rises again. And, yes, you should strive to invest before the price becomes out of reach. But you should simultaneously limit your investment, as mentioned, to no more than 10% of your overall portfolio. For certain investors, that limit should even be lower. Don't let a rising asset price, then, cloud your judgment. Since gold is generally optimal as a hedge against inflation and a portfolio diversification tool (both thanks to its ability to remain steady in value), you'll want to add a layer to your portfolio but not so much as to overwhelm income-earning assets like stocks and bonds. This will ensure that gold functions as intended as a minor but integral part of your portfolio (but not the only part).

The bottom line

Early 2025 is an exciting time both for existing gold investors and those considering getting started with the shiny precious metal. For the latter group, it's important to take the above three steps now, before the price of gold moves past $3,000 per ounce. By making these moves and by being strategic and realistic in their approach, these investors will greatly boost their chances of gold investing success both during this recent price surge and, hopefully, over their broader investment horizon.