The price of gold bars and coins has surged in 2024. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you're heavily invested in precious metals or just casually observing the market, it's been fascinating to watch the movement of gold in recent years. Last year, investing in the yellow metal hit an an 11-year high, largely thanks to its historic ability to hedge against inflation and diversify portfolios. And, in 2024, it's been equally remarkable to watch as the price of the metal has surpassed multiple records, starting at $2,063.73 per ounce in January to almost $2,800 this November.

The start of a new month, and all of the economic factors that come with it, are bound to have effects on the gold investor market, too. Only by understanding this potential, however, as well as the conventional ways to approach these changes, can investors position themselves for success both. But what should gold investors expect this November? That's what we'll attempt to forecast below.

What should gold investors expect this November?

While it's impossible to predict with certainty what could happen to any asset, it's arguably more difficult to do so with an alternative one like gold. That being said, here's what some investors could potentially expect to happen this November:

The price could break a new record

This is less of a prediction and more of a guarantee if the price performance of the metal so far this year is any indication. Gold has surged so far in 2024, rising by approximately 35% since January. And with factors like inflation, interest rates, geopolitical concerns and tensions over a U.S. presidential election all at the forefront right now – all of which drive the price of gold – it wouldn't be surprising to see the price of break one or more records in November. This is a large reason why prospective investors should take action now, before the price becomes further out of reach.

Gold could hit the $3,000 mark

In May, some experts predicted that gold would "soon" hit the $3,000 mark, but when exactly that would be was unclear. But as the price surged, some others noted that it could surpass the $3,000 mark as soon as this year. And, now, with barely 10 weeks left in the year, it's very possible that gold could hit that price point in November.

With items like the unemployment rate just released (showing a subpar addition of jobs in October), a Fed meeting on November 6 and 7, and another inflation report due November 13, there are plenty of factors for gold to reply to this month. Don't be shocked if that reaction involves the price surpassing the $3,000 threshold.

New investors could boost competition

Gold is ubiquitous and relatively simple to buy, sell and buy more of. But a rising price and economic volatility could boost competition amid those looking to turn a quick profit or add a portfolio diversifier and protector into their mix. So while gold won't exactly sell out, new competition could cause the finite supply to become harder (and more expensive) to secure. You don't have to look any further than Costco, which entered the gold market last year and has since sold out of its gold products multiple times. Don't be surprised, then, to see this trend increase this November.

The bottom line

Speculating about the future performance of any asset is exactly that: speculation. So investors and those considering gold but have yet to make a move should consider the above possibilities with caution. But if the previous 10 months of performance in 2024 are reliable, the price of gold could rise past a new record in November and possibly even surpass $3,000, thus boosting competition. So if you're seriously thinking about gold, start doing your research now to better position yourself for success both in the coming weeks and over the long term.

