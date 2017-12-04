What Sally Yates said about Michael Flynn to White House counsel

Then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates never told White House Counsel Don McGahn that former FBI Director Flynn lied, that he was under investigation, or that he lied to the FBI, CBS News confirmed Monday, according to sources with direct knowledge.

McGahn asked Yates if Flynn was under investigation, and the sources insist Yates never said either Flynn was under investigation or that he had lied.

In late January, Yates had warned McGahn that Flynn apparently had misled the administration about his communications with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador. Flynn initially claimed that he did not discuss sanctions with Kislyak, a remark that turned out to be false.

The sources said Yates warned McGahn that there might be inconsistencies with Flynn's answers about his conversations with Kislyak and suggested that the White House might want to look into those inconsistencies – specifically related to how Pence had publicly described them.

The issue has come up because over the weekend, President Trump tweeted, "I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies." This has raised new questions about what the president knew and when he knew it. He and other White House officials have said in the past that Flynn was fired for lying to Pence and other officials, but it has never been said before this weekend that the president knew Flynn lied to the FBI.

McGahn, according to the sources, even asked Yates if she would object if the White House tried to learn whether Flynn was telling the truth. She did not object.

The White House – through various senior officials – kept asking Flynn about what he said. Several days later, after the DOJ provided a transcript of Flynn's conversations, the White House learned Flynn had lied, and the decision was made to fire Flynn.

McGahn told the president that Flynn had given false answers to Pence and others, and thus should be fired. Then-chief of staff Reince Preibus gave the president the same advice. The presence of the Justice Department transcript may have suggested an investigation was under way, but that was not knowable at the time. Sources tell CBS News that McGahn did not say Flynn lied to the FBI because that was not known at the time – the FBI had not yet reached a definitive conclusion about that.

President Trump fired Yates after she ordered Justice Dept. lawyers to stop defending Mr. Trump's executive order banning new arrivals to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.