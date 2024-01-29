We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we get further into the new year, home equity loans continue to be a popular choice for homeowners who are seeking to leverage their property's value. And, there are a few good reasons for it. Not only does the average homeowner have about $200,000 in tappable home equity to use when they need it, but home equity loan rates are a lot lower than what you'd get with credit cards right now. Those factors alone make home equity loans a good option to consider if you need to borrow money.

And, home equity loans can be used for any variety of purposes— whether the goal is to complete spring renovations and repairs, update an outdated basement, complete kitchen and bathroom renovations or use the money to pay off other high-interest debts. Another big benefit is that home equity loans typically come with fixed interest rates, making them an attractive option for those who want consistent and predictable monthly payments on their loan.

But while a home equity loan can be a smart solution when you need to borrow cash, there are certain factors to consider, like the minimum credit score requirements for obtaining a home equity loan. After all, your credit score plays a pivotal role in determining your eligibility and the terms you can secure for this type of loan. So what is the minimum credit score required to obtain a home equity loan in 2024?

What is the minimum credit score for a home equity loan in 2024?

Home equity lenders typically evaluate borrowers based on their creditworthiness and credit scores are a crucial factor in this assessment. Your credit score is a numerical representation of your credit history, providing lenders with an insight into your financial responsibility. The higher your credit score, the more favorable terms and lower interest rates you can expect.

As of 2024, the minimum credit score required for a home equity loan varies by lender — just as it would with any other type of loan, whether it's a private student loan, a personal loan, an auto loan or something else entirely. While there isn't a universal standard, a good credit score is generally considered to be 700 or higher, which will typically give you access to the best rates and terms.

That said, not all borrowers need good or excellent credit to get a home equity loan. Some lenders may approve home equity loans for borrowers who have credit scores in the 600s, but these borrowers may face higher interest rates and less favorable terms due to their riskier borrowing profiles.

However, it's important to note that the minimum credit score is just one of many factors lenders consider. Your debt-to-income ratio, employment history and the loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of your home also play crucial roles in the approval process. And, lenders may be more lenient with credit scores if other aspects of your financial profile are strong.

Factors that impact home equity lender credit score requirements

Several economic and industry-specific factors can influence the minimum credit score requirements for home equity loans. For example, in times of economic uncertainty, lenders may become more conservative and raise credit score thresholds to mitigate potential risks.

Additionally, changes in interest rates, housing market conditions and regulatory policies can impact credit score requirements. So, the minimum credit score requirements can fluctuate depending on the wider economic environment, which is important to remember.

Tips for improving your credit score

If your credit score falls below the desired threshold for a home equity loan, or if you've been denied a home equity loan based on your score, there are steps you can take to improve your creditworthiness:

Review your credit report: Obtain a copy of your credit report

Obtain Pay your bills on time: Timely payments are crucial for a healthy credit score. Set up automatic payments or reminders to avoid late payments, which can significantly impact your credit standing.

Timely payments are crucial for a healthy credit score. Set up automatic payments or reminders to avoid late payments, which can significantly impact your credit standing. Reduce outstanding debt: Lowering your credit card balances and paying off outstanding debts can have a positive impact on your credit score. Aim to keep your credit utilization ratio — the amount of credit you're using compared to your total available credit — below 30%.

Lowering your credit card balances and paying off outstanding debts can have a positive impact on your credit score. Aim to keep your credit utilization ratio — the amount of credit you're using compared to your total available credit — below 30%. Avoid opening new credit accounts: Opening multiple new credit accounts in a short period can negatively affect your credit score. Focus on managing your existing credit responsibly instead when possible.

Opening multiple new credit accounts in a short period can negatively affect your credit score. Focus on managing your existing credit responsibly instead when possible. Establish a mix of credit: Having a diverse mix of credit types, such as credit cards, installment loans and a mortgage

The bottom line

As you search for the right home equity loan this year, understanding the minimum credit score requirements is essential. But while a good credit score enhances your chances of securing favorable terms on a home equity loan, remember that it's not the sole determinant. It's important to also focus on other aspects of your financial profile while taking proactive steps to improve your creditworthiness. By staying informed and maintaining financial discipline, you can make the most of using a home equity loan as a strategic tool for achieving your financial goals.