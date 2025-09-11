What is the 3-day rule for Medicare and how does it impact your coverage?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're a senior on Medicare, you need to know how the 3-day rule affects your coverage and what exceptions might apply. William_Potter/Getty Images

Navigating Medicare coverage can feel like trying to solve a particularly challenging puzzle, especially when it comes to hospital stays and skilled care. After all, this senior-focused coverage has stringent rules and restrictions tied to it. And, when you factor in the numerous types of Medicare coverage, from Part A to Part D, some of which are optional, it can make these coverage restrictions even more difficult to navigate.

But with nearly 69 million Americans relying on Medicare today, understanding these rules — and knowing which ones can have a big impact on your out-of-pocket costs — is essential for the retirees and seniors who rely on this type of healthcare coverage. For example, one of the lesser-known but important regulations that comes with Medicare is the "3-day rule," which can significantly influence what Medicare will and won't cover.

At its core, the 3-day rule links hospital stays to skilled nursing facility (SNF) coverage. As a result, this rule can be the difference between getting Medicare coverage for rehab versus paying out-of-pocket for extended care. Below' we'll examine what you need to know.

Find out how to ensure your healthcare costs are covered in retirement.

What is the 3-day rule for Medicare and how does it work?

The Medicare 3-day rule requires beneficiaries to have a medically necessary inpatient hospital stay that lasts at least three consecutive days before Medicare Part A will cover any subsequent care in a skilled nursing facility. The rule gets its name from how Medicare counts days. Each midnight a person remains in the hospital counts as one day, even if it's only part of a day by other measurements.

Here's what counts and what doesn't under this rule: The three-day consecutive stay count doesn't include the day of discharge, any pre-admission time spent in the emergency room or outpatient observation status. For example, if you're admitted to the hospital on Friday at 11 p.m., that first midnight marks day one. You'd need to stay through Sunday night to meet the three-day requirement for Monday discharge.

The rule also dictates that you must enter a Medicare-certified SNF within 30 days of leaving the hospital, and the care must be for the same condition that required your hospital treatment. The facility must also provide daily skilled nursing care or rehabilitation services that can only be delivered in a professional setting. Otherwise, Medicare likely won't cover it.

Compare your Medicare supplemental coverage options online now.

How does the 3-day rule impact your Medicare coverage?

The financial implications of this rule are substantial. If you meet the 3-day requirement, Medicare Part A covers all SNF costs for the first 20 days after you meet the annual deductible, which is $1,676 in 2025. Depending on the length of your stay in the SNF, you may also be required to pay the following:

Days 1 to 20: You pay $0 each day after you pay the $1,676 deductible.

You pay $0 each day after you pay the $1,676 deductible. Days 21 to 100: You pay $209.50 each day.

You pay $209.50 each day. Days 101 and beyond: You pay all costs. You must also pay all additional charges not covered by Medicare (like phone and laundry fees).

If you fail to meet the three-day requirement, though, you could be responsible for paying the entire bill. Daily SNF costs can easily be hundreds of dollars or more, meaning the bill for a 30-day stay could end up being tens of thousands of dollars without Medicare coverage.

And, the rule can be particularly problematic due to the rise of observation status. Hospitals are increasingly placing patients under observation rather than admitting them as inpatients, and the time spent under observation doesn't count toward the three-day requirement. This means you could spend three full days in the hospital but still not qualify for SNF coverage if you were technically an observation patient.

Exemptions and considerations for the 3-day Medicare rule

While the 3-day Medicare rule is restrictive, the good news is that several important exemptions and considerations can work in your favor, including:

Medicare Advantage waivers: Medicare Advantage plans, which are supplemental coverage plans

Medicare Advantage plans, which are Accountable care organizations: If your doctor participates in an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) or another Medicare initiative approved for a waiver, you may not need to meet the minimum hospital stay.

If your doctor participates in an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) or another Medicare initiative approved for a waiver, you may not need to meet the minimum hospital stay. Value-based payment models: Organizations participating in two-sided risk models, where they share both savings and losses, can often waive the requirement.

Organizations participating in two-sided risk models, where they share both savings and losses, can often waive the requirement. Re-admission flexibility: If you leave an SNF and return within 30 days, you don't need another qualifying hospital stay. This also applies if you stop receiving skilled care and restart within 30 days.

If you leave an SNF and return within 30 days, you don't need another qualifying hospital stay. This also applies if you stop receiving skilled care and restart within 30 days. Appeal rights: You can appeal hospital status changes if your admission was changed from inpatient to observation status, potentially qualifying you retroactively for SNF coverage.

The bottom line

The Medicare 3-day rule is more than just a bureaucratic detail. It can have a real financial and care impact on patients recovering from illness or surgery. If your hospital stay qualifies, Medicare can cover a significant portion of your skilled nursing care, but if it falls short, you may face out-of-pocket costs. So, it's important to make sure you have the right types of Medicare supplemental coverage in place, but you should also be aware of exceptions and understand observation versus inpatient status, which can make the difference between seamless coverage and unexpected expenses.