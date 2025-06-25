We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Taking advantage of what your credit card grace period offers could help you save a lot of money on interest. Getty Images

With interest rates remaining elevated and everyday costs eating into budgets, credit card debt has become a heavy burden for a lot of Americans — and it's easy to see why. Right now, the average credit card rate is hovering near 22%, so a single month of revolving a balance can result in serious interest charges. Those extra costs make it even more difficult for the average cardholder to fit their monthly credit card payments into their budgets.

However, there's one underrated feature of your credit card that can help you completely avoid those charges if you use it the right way. That feature is called your credit card grace period, and while it might not sound all that exciting, it's a powerful tool that lets you make purchases without paying interest, as long as you follow a few rules. The problem is, though, that most people either don't know how their credit card's grace period works or they accidentally lose it by carrying a balance.

That can have a big impact on your finances, as your grace period lets you maximize your credit card benefits while minimizing the costs. So, understanding how your grace period works — and how to keep it — is a lot more important than you may think.

Explore your debt relief options and start tackling your credit card debt today.

What is a credit card grace period (and why does it matter)?

Your credit card's grace period is the time between the end of your billing cycle and your payment due date when you won't be charged interest on new purchases — but only if you pay your full statement balance by the due date. Think of it as a temporary, interest-free loan that typically lasts between 21 and 25 days.

Here's how it works in practice: Let's say your billing cycle ends on January 15 and your payment is due February 10. Any purchases you made during that billing cycle won't accrue interest if you pay the full statement balance by February 10.

The grace period matters because it's the key to using credit cards without paying hefty interest charges. If you consistently pay your full statement balance by the due date, you'll never pay a penny in interest, regardless of how much you spend on your card. This is how savvy credit card users earn cash back, points or miles while essentially getting short-term loans at 0% interest.

However, there's a catch: If you carry a balance from month to month, you typically lose your grace period on new purchases. This means new purchases start accruing interest immediately, even if you haven't received your next statement yet. This is where many people get trapped in the interest cycle without realizing it.

Not all transactions qualify for the grace period, either. Cash advances rarely, if ever, have a grace period and instead start accruing interest immediately, often at higher rates than purchases. Balance transfers may or may not have grace periods depending on your card's terms.

Find out whether you qualify to have part of your credit card debt forgiven now.

How to make the most of your grace period

Maximizing your grace period starts with one habit: paying your full statement balance by the due date every single month. Not just the minimum. Not just some of it. All of it. Here are a few ways to stay on top of it:

Automate your payments. Set up autopay for the full statement balance, or at least for an amount that clears your account before the due date. Just make sure your bank account can cover it.

Set up autopay for the full statement balance, or at least for an amount that clears your account before the due date. Just make sure your bank account can cover it. Track your billing cycle. Know when your billing period ends and when your payment is due. Some savvy cardholders even time large purchases right after a new cycle begins to get more time to pay.

Know when your billing period ends and when your payment is due. Some savvy cardholders even time large purchases right after a new cycle begins to get more time to pay. Avoid cash advances. Grace periods generally don't apply to cash advances

Grace periods generally Watch out for partial payments. If you only pay part of your balance, you'll lose the grace period on new purchases. Interest kicks in on everything, even if you pay off most of it.

If you only pay part of your balance, you'll lose the grace period on new purchases. Interest kicks in on everything, even if you pay off most of it. Don't assume your card offers one. While most cards offer a grace period, not all credit cards come with one. So, be sure to double-check the terms in your cardholder agreement if you're unsure.

The bottom line

Your credit card's grace period might not come with flashy headlines or rewards points, but it's one of the most valuable benefits your card offers, especially in a high-rate environment. When used properly, it lets you spend without interest and avoid the debt trap that snags so many cardholders.

But the key word here is "properly." Once you start carrying a balance, your grace period is likely gone, and the interest starts piling up fast. So, if you're looking to sidestep credit card interest altogether, preserving your grace period is a smart place to start. Treat it like a monthly challenge: Pay your statement balance in full and on time, and you'll come out ahead.