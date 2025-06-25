We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Credit card debt has reached staggering heights nationwide, with the average cardholder carrying about $8,000 in card debt at a time when card rates are sitting close to 22% on average. With this type of high-rate debt, you're essentially paying a premium to access the money you've already spent, and if you're letting your card debt roll over from one month to the next, even a small balance can balloon into massive a bill over time.

That's a real issue in any economic environment, but amid today's inflation issues and higher living costs, those extra interest charges can put even more strain on your budget. And unlike inflation, interest charges generally don't cool down over time. They just keep compounding instead. That's why finding ways to pay less interest on your credit card debt can be one of the smartest financial moves you can make right now.

And, while paying less interest on your credit card balances can make a big difference in your finances, there are also ways to fully eliminate your credit card interest charges. Cutting out interest completely can make it easier to pay off what you owe and get out of the credit card debt cycle, so how exactly can you do that?

5 ways to pay 0% interest on your credit card debt now

Whether you're paying down a big balance or are just trying to break even, here are a few ways to pay 0% interest on your credit card debt right now.

Transfer your balance to a 0% APR credit card

Balance transfer cards are one of the most effective ways to remove credit card interest charges from the equation, and right now, many card issuers offer promotional periods of up to 21 months with no interest on transferred balances. That gives you nearly two years to pay down your debt without additional charges.

You'll typically pay a balance transfer fee of 3% to 5% in return, but this cost typically pales in comparison to months or years of costly interest charges. The catch, though, is qualifying. You'll need decent credit and enough available credit to accommodate your balance transfer. The promotional rate also eventually expires, so you'll need a realistic payoff plan before applying.

Pay your balance in full every month

This might sound obvious, but paying your statement balance in full by the due date means you never pay interest, regardless of your card's APR. Credit cards offer what's essentially a free loan during the grace period, which is typically 21 to 25 days between your statement closing date and payment due date.

When you pay off your card's balance in full, your credit card's grace period kicks in, and you won't owe a dime in interest, even if your card's APR is sky-high. While this is more of a maintenance strategy than a debt solution for most people, it can still be a great approach to cutting out interest.

Use a 0% APR intro offer for new purchases (carefully)

Many credit cards offer 0% APR on purchases for a limited time, often between 12 to 18 months. So, if you need to make a big purchase and don't want to rack up interest, opening a card with a 0% intro APR offer can buy you some time to pay off the balance in chunks, interest-free.

However, there's a catch: You must pay off the full amount before the intro period ends. Otherwise, you'll be hit with the card's standard interest rate on whatever balance remains.

Enroll in a credit card hardship program

If you're already behind or close to it and you can't feasibly make your monthly payments, your credit card issuer might be willing to work with you through a hardship program. These programs vary by lender but can include reduced interest rates, waived fees, and yes, even 0% interest temporarily while you catch up.

You'll need to contact your issuer directly, explain your specific hardship and ask what's available. Not everyone will qualify, but if you do, these programs are a low-risk way to try to ease the pressure on your budget.

Request a temporary rate reduction

If you've been a good customer with a history of on-time payments, your credit card company may be willing to temporarily lower your interest rate just because you asked. While this might not get you to 0%, even dropping from 24% to 12% APR can significantly reduce your monthly interest charges.

To do this, you'll need to call the customer retention department and explain that you're interested in reducing the current rate on your card. Mention any competing offers you've received or highlight how your credit score has improved since opening the account. The worst they can say is no, but many cardholders are surprised by their success with this direct approach.

The bottom line

Credit card debt is expensive, but paying interest could be avoidable, at least temporarily. With the right tools, it's entirely plausible to hit pause on interest and take control of your balance. But no matter what strategy you choose, the most important step is to make your move quickly. Interest compounds daily on credit card balances, and that debt has a way of growing faster than your ability to pay it down. So, choose the option that best fits your financial capacity and then commit to following through with a realistic repayment plan.