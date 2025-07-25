We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Missing your balance transfer deadline can trigger consequences that wipe out any savings you hoped to gain. Getty Images

A 0% balance transfer offer can feel like the answer to your problems when you're struggling to pay off high-rate credit card debt. These promotional periods offer you the opportunity to press pause on the credit card interest charges and focus solely on eliminating the principal balance. For many, that window of time is just what they need to finally make meaningful progress toward paying off debt that would otherwise balloon as the compound interest charges accrue.

But unfortunately, the breathing room offered by a balance transfer credit card doesn't last forever. The promotional period typically lasts from 6 to 21 months, depending on the card and the offer, and once that promo period ends, the regular APR kicks in. And, if you haven't paid off the transferred balance in full at that point, the cost of your remaining debt can spike dramatically.

So, while these offers can help you save money, they can also backfire if you're not careful. That's why it's important to understand exactly what you're signing up for when you take advantage of a balance transfer offer, as well as what could happen if you fail to pay it off in time.

What happens if you don't pay off a balance transfer in time?

When your balance transfer promotional period expires, several costly consequences can kick in almost immediately. And, they could wipe out the very savings that motivated you to transfer your balance in the first place.

The most immediate consequence of not paying off your balance transfer by the end of the introductory period is interest — and often, a lot of it. Once your 0% APR expires, the card's standard APR kicks in, which can be anywhere from 18% to 30% or more, depending on your credit profile and the issuer.

When that happens, the remainder of your unpaid balance is typically charged interest at the regular rate. That could add hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest to your balance if the remainder of what you owe is large enough.

Some cards also charge deferred interest on the remainder of the balance. That means if you don't pay off the full amount by the end of the promo period, you may be charged interest retroactively at the regular APR on what you owe, and it's calculated from the original date of the transfer. That can come as an unwelcome surprise.

Your credit score could take a hit as well. For example, if your balance transfer card is maxed out and you're unable to make progress on paying it off, your credit utilization ratio may remain high, and that could drag down your credit score over time.

How to get rid of credit card debt before the balance transfer period ends

If you're in the middle of a balance transfer promo or are considering one, it's crucial to have a plan in place for eliminating your debt before time runs out. Here are a few strategies that can help:

Create a payoff plan with the promo end date in mind.

Take the total amount you transferred and divide it by the number of months in your 0% APR period. That's your monthly payment goal. For example, if you transferred $6,000 to a card with an 18-month promo period, aim to pay at least $334 per month. Set up automatic payments if possible to stay consistent.

Cut expenses and put extra cash toward debt.

Look for areas in your budget where you can trim back temporarily, whether that's dining out, subscriptions or travel, and redirect those funds toward your balance transfer. Even an extra $100 a month can help you shave months off your repayment timeline.

Avoid using the card for new purchases.

New purchases on a balance transfer card may not qualify for the 0% intro APR and could accrue interest immediately. That means even if you're paying down the transferred balance, interest could still be racking up on the new charges. So, keep the card focused on repayment only.

Consider debt relief if your balance is overwhelming.

If you're struggling to pay down your balance before the promo period ends, or you're dealing with multiple high-rate credit cards, it may be time to explore your credit card debt relief options. These include:

Debt consolidation: A debt consolidation loan

A Debt management: Offered by credit counseling agencies, a debt management plan

Offered by credit counseling agencies, a Debt settlement: For those in serious financial hardship, a reputable debt relief company may be able to negotiate with your creditors

The bottom line

A balance transfer card can be an incredibly useful tool for managing credit card debt, but the effectiveness relies heavily on your plan to pay it off. If you don't pay off the transferred balance before the 0% APR period expires, you could be hit with high interest charges that undo your progress. So, make sure you understand the terms, stick to a payoff plan and consider alternative relief options if the debt feels unmanageable. When used right, a balance transfer can help you break free from interest. But if you're not careful, it could just delay or even worsen your debt challenges.